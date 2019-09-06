ROCHESTER — The Owatonna tennis team extended its Big Nine Conference winning streak to five consecutive matches with a 6-1 victory over Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.
The Huskies' singles ladder clinched the win with four victories and won each match in straight sets.
Liv Matejcek and Alex Huemoeller won the closest shitdown of the evening when they bounced-back from an opening-set loss against Lexi Locah and Gimmy Hull to win 2-6, 6-1 (11-9).
Olivia Herzog won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Owatonna 6, Rochester JM 1
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Chris Kuesler 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Sophie Grenske 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Emma Nelson 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Stacie Mullenbach 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 Cam Larson/Heather Mullenbach (JM) def. Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert 1-6, 6-4 (10-5); No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Lexi Locah/Gimmy Hull 2-6, 6-1 (11-9); No. 3 Kate McDermott/Jade Hanson (O) def. Gretchen Nigbur/Abby Herman 6-3, 6-0