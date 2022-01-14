Things went just about as good as they could go for the Westfield wrestling team, which notched back-to-back wins against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland at Blooming Prairie on Thursday night.
The Razorbacks opened the triangular by defeating WEM/JWP 57-15 before returning to the mat later to defeat GMLOS 50-30 to close the dual. Through both duals, nine Razorbacks recorded a 2-0 record.
Westfield 57, WEM/JWP 15
The night started off with sophomore Kevin Hodge grinding out a 3-2 decision in the 106-pound weight class and freshman Hunter Simonson recording a fall in just under a minute at 113.
The real highlight of the dual came at the 120-pound weight class where freshman Bo Zwiener upset Guillotine’s Class A No. 7 ranked Carson Petry in a 10-4 decision.
“This was a great night of wrestling for our team. We competed well from top to bottom,” Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn said. “It was nice to see nine different wrestlers go 2-0 on the night, and a few others step up as well. We got it rolling right away at 106 and 113, which helped build the momentum for the rest of the dual. It was fun to see some wrestlers step up and really dominate tonight.”
Eighth grader Cannon Wacek and sophomore Grant Magnuson rattled off back-to-back falls in under a minute following Zwiener’s big win.
Senior Keegan Bronson (145) and junior Sam Pirkl (220) both recorded victories via fall, with Bronson getting the whistle after one minute, 22 seconds and Pirkl getting it in 49 seconds.
Fellow senior Sam Skillestad battled with WEM/JWP’s Jack Cahill at 160 pounds and Skillestad grinded out a close 8-7 decision victory.
The Razorbacks also saw Ty Bronson (170), Tyler Archer (182) and Vincent Hernandez (195) awarded forfeit victories.
WEM/JWP got most of their points off of forfeited weights at 152 and 285. It’s last three points came at 138 pounds, where Gavin Krause defeated Westfield’s Cade Christianson in an 11-8 decision.
Westfield 50, GMLOS 30
Hodge, Simonson and Zwiener built off their hot starts from the WEM/JWP dual with Hodge (5:47) and Zwiener (3:22) both picking up their first and only victories by fall of the night, and Simonson blowing past GMLOS’s Teague Alden in a 17-1 tech fall.
GMLOS rattled off four consecutive six-point victories to take the lead 24-17 with Westfield forfeiting 138 and Wacek (126), Magnuson (132) and Christianson (145) all losing by falls.
A forfeit victory at 152 for Bronson opened the floodgates for Westfield, which proceeded to earn five consecutive victories.
Skillestad gave the lead back to the Razorbacks by grinding out a 4-2 decision against Braxton Wiste.
Bronson, Archer and Hernandez got to wrestle in their first matches and tallied three falls with Bronson winning in 1:48, Archer getting the fall in 47 seconds and Hernandez getting the win in 3:15.
Pirkl closed the stretch out with his second fall of the night after pinning Lucca Sween in 1:03 to put Westfield up 50-24 after it had originally trailed 24-17.
With a forfeit at 285, the Razorbacks closed out their back-to-back wins with Hodge, Simonson, Zwiener, Keegan Bronson, Skillestad, Archer, Ty Bronson, Hernandez and Pirkl all holding perfect 2-0 records.