MEDFORD — A short-handed NRHEG wrestling team ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday night against Medford in the Section 2-A tournament and lost 53-9 at the MHS gymnasium.
The fifth-seeded Panthers won just two matches against the fourth-seeded Tigers. Parker Bunn earned a 9-5 decision at 113 pounds against Evan Scweisthal and Nikolas Petsinger won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
“We were not at full strength in this dual, due to a couple of illnesses and injuries,” Panthers head coach Shawn Larson said. “Even if we were at our best, we are no match for them right now, they are a good team.”
Medford gained bonus points in eight matches and reeled off 11 consecutive wins after briefly falling behind 9-4 after Petsinger’s forfeit victory.
Defending 113-pound state champion Charley Elwood won by major decision at 132 while defending silver medalist Willie VonRuden at 145 pounds won by tech fall over George Roesler at 160.
Despite the high number of bonus points, the match featured just two pins, one by Derek Bartosch at 126 and the other by Brennon Hoffman at 220.
The Tigers will take on top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Blue Earth Area on Saturday. The Buccaneers won 82-0 over W-E-M/J-W-P in their postseason opener.
NRHEG will prepare for the Section 2-A individual tournament, which begins Thursday in Blue Earth at 4:30 p.m. The finals will start Friday at 4:30 p.m.