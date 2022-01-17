Owatonna wrestling traveled to Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School for a triangular meet against the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars and the Centennial Cougars. The Huskies rolled past Centennial in a 58-22 victory and fell to the hosting Cougars in a 58-17 loss.
The Huskies already knew what to expect out of junior Cael Robb, senior Landen Johnson and senior Jacob Reinardy, who combined for five fall victories and one tech fall victory across both duals.
Johnson, at the 160-pound weight class, recorded two falls in 27 seconds and 42 seconds and Reinardy (170) recorded two falls in 22 seconds and 40 seconds. At 132, Robb recorded a fall over Centennial’s Evan Just in 22 seconds and a 15-0 tech fall over Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lucas Schiell.
“I’m proud of the effort we gave all day Saturday,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy and Cael Robb are pinning machines right now, and our young guns like Jayden Jirele, Lane Karsten, Trey Hiatt and Blake Fitcher are steadily improving against stiff competition.”
The Huskies have gotten plenty of looks at the youth on their roster with Jirele (eighth grade), Hiatt (eighth grade), Fitcher (freshman) and Karsten (freshman) and continue to see their progression.
Jirele (106) and Karsten (113) both earned forfeited victories against Centennial and faced losses against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, with Jirele losing by fall after nearly three minutes and Karsten losing in a close 3-2 decision.
Fitcher (182) won due to injury time against Centennial and fell to Gabe Tupper by a fall in 1:25. Hiatt (120) recorded a 1:03 fall over Centennial’s Andrew Person and lost by a 12-4 major decision against Jack Krier.
The youth is something Owatonna may have to turn to more as senior 145-pounder Kanin Hable aggravated a prior knee injury after he defeated Centennial’s Tyler Stidham with a fall at 1:59.
Due to the injury, Hable didn’t compete against Zumbrota-Mazeppa and the Huskies forfeited 145 pounds.
“Michael Bobo and Kanin Hable had dominating wins against Centennial, but Hable aggravated a knee injury sustained in the offseason and was unable to wrestle against Zumbrota-Mazeppa,” Johnson said.
Bobo, a senior at 138 pounds, recorded a 13-2 major decision against Dylan Larson in the Centennial dual. Senior 195-pounder Andrew Nirk rounded things out against Centennial with a fall at 3:05.
“We’re going to be calling on some youth in the middle weights to step up this upcoming week, so it’ll be fun to see what they’re capable of against Mankato East on Thursday,” Johnson said.