ST. CLAIR — Continuing to clean things up and elevate its overall level of play, the No. 4-ranked Medford volleyball team extended its winning streak to five consecutive matches with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-13) shutout of St. Clair in nonconference action on Tuesday.
“We found our rhythm in the first set and played well,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “St. Clair made some mistakes that we capitalized on. In the second set we missed five serves and did not do a good job of getting set on defense and we had trouble sealing off our block leaving to many gaps for our defense. We were scrappiest in the third set and did a better job of adjusting on defense.”
The Tigers, who finished with just five hitting errors in the three-set match, were led by Kinsey Cronin’s double-double of 12 kills and 14 digs. Emma Kniefel added eight kills and eight digs while Alyvia Johnson smashed seven kills and eight digs. Morgan Langeslag dishes out 34 assists.
Medford (5-1) plays again on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Hayfield.