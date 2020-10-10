BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The defending Class A state champions started the new season where they left off in 2019, beating a traditional state powerhouse in convincing fashion and extending its overall winning streak to 14 games along the way.
Buoyed by a fantastic debut from its newly-minted starting quarterback, Blooming Prairie shook-off a turnover on its opening drive and blasted off for a 37-22 victory over Rushford-Peterson in Mid Southeast district-crossover game between fellow Section 1-A opponents.
Taking over for Kaden Thomas as the engineer of the Awesome Blossoms’ high-octane offense, 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior Drew Kittelson completed 21 of 39 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. He rang up six completions of at least 20 yards and did not throw an interception. On the ground, he added 151 yards on just 16 carries to give him 451 yards of total offense.
Blossoms' returning all-district receiver, Mitchell Fiebiger, led a stable of super-productive pass-catchers at Kittelson's disposal, snatching six balls for 127 yards and a team-high three touchdowns. Bradley Simon — who was one of BP’s talented secondary weapons in the magical run of 2019 — scored on two of his five receptions and finished with 67 yards. Ty Archer added five grabs for 58 yards.
Blooming Prairie appeared destined to score on its game-opening drive, but coughed up the ball on the 13th play and ultimately set up a Trojans touchdown at the 8:44-mark of the first quarter.
The Blossoms (1-0) responded by reeling off three unanswered TDs — building a 19-14 lead at the break — and pulling away in the third quarter by out-scoring R-P 18-0 in the period.
Blooming Prairie’s defense held the Trojans to just 220 yards of total offense, 86 of which came on the ground.
Rushford-Peterson (0-1), which hails from the Mid Southeast Red Division and has won three state titles since 2002, was aided by more than 120 yards of BP penalties.
QUICK STATS
RUSHING YARDS—Blooming Prairie 241, Rushford-Peterson 86; PASSING YARDS—BP 300, R-P 134; TOTAL YARDS—BP 541, R-P 220; FUMBLES TOTAL/LOST—BP 3/1, R-P 1/1; PENALTIES NUMBER/YARDS—BP 13/102, R-P 3/20; TIME OF POSSESSION—BP 26:55, R-P 21:05