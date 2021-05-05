The Owatonna baseball team moved into a first place tie with rival Northfield in the Big 9 Conference standings following a 4-1 victory over a pesky Rochester Century team Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies' record now stands at 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
Pitcher Brayden Truelson allowed a home run in the top of the first inning to the second Panther batter of the game, but quickly regrouped to throw his best game of the season. Truelson surrendered only two more hits the rest of the way and ended up requiring only 90 pitches to throw a complete game, his first of the season.
"He hasn't been struggling on the mound, but it's been difficult for him to find it and the first inning's been a really tough one for him," Huskies' coach Tate Cummins said of his pitcher after the game. "But I think, after giving up that home run in the first inning, he was able to collect himself. [Going] through a couple of scenarios [this season] where he hasn't had the best of luck, I think [through] that perseverance he was able to handle it and work through it. We just love the outing that he had because he had command from that point forward. Really, really nice start from him. Hopefully it propels him...Excellent start. Exactly what we needed out of him today."
Truelson — whose stuff is in a similar vein to that of Nick Blackburn, Kevin Slowey and other Twins' pitchers from the mid- to late-2000s — finished the game with four strikeouts and only two walks. He pounded the strike zone from the jump — two-thirds of his pitches on the day were strikes — and forced Century to commit 10 flyouts, which the defense behind him was able to handle with ease.
"Brayden is going to mix in a few strikeouts, but he's a contact pitcher," Cummins said. "He's very smart, he's going to work his edges and typically he has to have defense behind him. He was able to get a lot of pop flies. [Payton Beyer] made a great catch in centerfield, [third baseman Grant Achterkirch] had a great game in the corner. Overall, the defense was excellent."
The Huskies defense did not commit a single error all game, marking only the second time they have accomplished the feat on the season.
Owatonna was led by Beyer and his 3-for-4 day at the plate. He also drove in two runs and stole a base. Tuelson was 1-for-2 and provided the team's only extra base hit, a double. Taylor Bogen also contributed a hit for the Huskies.
Owatonna return to action on Thursday afternoon when they will face off against Rochester Mayo (4-8, 4-6 Big 9) in a double header. Game one will begin at 4 p.m. at Dartts Park. Game two will begin approximately 20 minutes after the first concludes.