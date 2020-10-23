Somehow the final score of 42-0 doesn’t fully articulate just how much the third-ranked Owatonna football team dominated Rochester century on Friday night.
Because the Huskies came to play. In every phase. For four quarters.
Lurking outside the box score is an OHS team that not only had a touchdown nullified due to a holding penalty, but kneeled the ball at the the Panthers' 2 yard line in the game’s final three minutes and kept the shutout intact by stuffing the Century deep inside the red zone with its second-unit defense standing tall against the Panthers' starters.
The Huskies (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Southeast Red) didn’t yield a first down until the middle of the third quarter, and on the rare occasions when they were forced to punt, Payton Beyer blasted a pair of kicks that drew “oohs and aahs” from the COVID-restricted crowd that was lucky enough to witness the game from the bleachers inside the OHS football stadium.
It was just one of those nights for the Huskies — and on the other end of the spectrum — just one of those nights for the Panthers (1-2, 1-2).
“Our kids just played great tonight, they really did,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said moments after the game. “I thought Tanner (Hall) hit the hole hard and ran hard. Last week, he was fine, but this week he just seemed to have a chip…I thought we protected well. Brayden (Truelson) had some time and our run blocking was extraordinary.”
Blasting through large gaps up front thanks to his vastly-improved offensive line and making a number of ankle-breaking cuts at the second level, Hall needed just 15 carries to reach 136 yards while scoring three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He averaging 9.1 yards-per-carry and found the end zone on runs of 20, 9 and 13 yards, giving the Huskies a 27-0 lead on his third TD with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“Yeah, definitely I felt like I had that extra gear tonight,” Hall said. “Last week it just wasn’t there. But I felt like this game, it was there from the start and we ran a lot of zone (schemes), that’s what I feel like I’m best at. It was a good night.”
Payton Beyer continued his dazzling start to the season. In the first quarter alone he scored one of his two touchdowns, picked off a pass deep down the right sideline and crushed a 47-yard punt. For the game, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior caught five passes for a team-high 110 yards. He also broke free for a 55-yard punt return and set up the Huskies’ final touchdown of the game — a short run by Nick Williams in the middle of the third quarter — after being ruled down inside the 1 yard line despite smashing the nose of the ball into the pylon in the right corner of the end zone with 6:54 on the clock.
“It all came together after prying myself open and I guess I have always been (Truelson’s) go-to guy, but I enjoy him as a quarterback too,” Beyer said. “It’s nice to have a guy back there that can throw it like that.”
Truelson finished 11-for-18 for 160 yards, two touchdown passes and zero interceptions, giving him 491 passing yards and eight total touchdowns in three weeks.
Defensively, Owatonna pitched its second consecutive shutout — preserved when the second-team unit forced a turnover on downs at the 7-yard line with roughly four minutes left in the fourth quarter — and did not yield a first down in the first half.
In fact, Century netted negative-14 yards through the first two quarters and less than 50 yards for the game. The Panthers moved the chains just twice — one of which came via an Owatonna penalty — and ran exactly 12 plays beyond midfield.
When CHS recorded its initial first down in the third quarter at the 8:24-mark, it ended Owatonna’s remarkable streak of not allowing a first down for more than 27 minutes of game action dating back to the middle of the second quarter against Rochester John Marshall last week.
Isaiah Huber — who came into the game having compiled more than 400 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in two games — finished with just 27 total yards and was hounded by a swarm of black jerseys every time he touched the ball. The Panthers tried using him in the slot to start the game before attempting to get him involved out of the backfield, but it didn’t matter. Owatonna was just too disciplined, too fundamentally-sound and too quick to fill the lanes.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we just absolutely swarmed (Isaiah) Huber,” Williams said. “We had guys hitting him hard. He just never able to get a head of steam going, and that was fun to see.”
Added Beyer: “It was definitely a big effort with him being one of the fastest kids in the conference. For us to step up — and even our twos to step up on the goal line stand — that was big for the whole team. It was big for us to hold (Huber) to zero touchdowns and only a handful of yards.”
Owatonna led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime, scoring three touchdowns in the final 4:26 of the second quarter. The final TD before halftime came when Beyer found himself wide open from 19 yards out with just 14 seconds on the clock.
"I think it was a little scamble play and the defensive back just came off and went for the quarterback and left me sitting there by myself," Beyer said. "On plays like that, it's is always like, wow, I'm too wide open, don't drop the ball. But it all worked out."
None