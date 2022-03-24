ST. PAUL – As the old saying goes, “third time's the charm.” But for the Owatonna Huskies, they had the unfortunate luck of closing out their 2021-22 basketball season one time short of the third time.
Stepping onto the court in a eventual 72-69 loss to Andover on Thursday night for Owatonna’s third game in three days, the Huskies found themselves in a similar boat to the one that they were in Tuesday afternoon in their Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Cretin-Derham Hall.
When Owatonna fell just shy of defeating the Raiders and moving onto Class AAAA semifinals, it had a last-second opportunity to claim the victory with a half-court shot by senior guard Tyrel Creger that hit the rim and bounced out.
In the blink of an eye, the Huskies were taking the court inside of the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University, St. Paul, for the Class AAAA consolation semifinal the following afternoon. Despite facing a heart-breaking loss against Cretin-Derham Hall, they snapped back to form and downed Moorhead to advance to the consolation championships between the two Huskies teams.
Owatonna knew from the start that it was in for a competitive game against Andover, which made its way into the consolation finals game after falling to top-seeded Park Center in the state quarterfinals and breezing past Eden Prairie in the consolation semifinals.
“They’re a very talented team and we knew that coming in,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “They got two guards that can really handle and create opportunities for others. They got other guys that can shoot it. So coming in, we knew they were going to be very good.
“Similar, unfortunately, to two nights ago, their team made one more play than we did.”
For a brief moment, it seemed like Owatonna was going to use the leftover fuel from the quarterfinals loss and power its way to a consolation title.
Creger, senior guard Brayden Williams and junior guard Blake Burmeister helped the black and blue Huskies jump out to a double-digit lead with seemingly little issue of getting shots to fall.
But once a couple shots began to hit off the rim and the door opened for Andover, the Huskies repping white jerseys stormed back into the game, thanks to junior guard Ben Kopetzki.
“It was an unforgettable season and I wouldn’t have wanted it with anyone else,” Brayden Williams said. “We’ve been together for, I can’t even count how long. It’s a close relationships, the bus rides, the games, just an unforgettable season and not a lot of people thought we’d have the season that we had.”
With just under 12 minutes remaining in the game, Andover took the lead and put Owatonna in a position of playing from behind that it rarely, if ever, found itself in throughout its 28-4 campaign.
Every time the black and blue Huskies began to chip away at the Andover lead, the white Huskies would find a way to keep it in their possession, which led them to trying to play keep away with just over a minute on the clock when Owatonna trailed 67-60 after Burmeister knocked down one of his many jumpers.
“[Burmeister] gave us an opportunity to be in a position to win the game and it was just one of those where he missed one or two, then he made finally hit that one and looked at me and I’m like, ‘shoot the dang ball,’” Josh Williams said.
Burmeister served as Owatonna’s main counter to a hot-shooting Kopetzki and ended the game with a season-high 22 points with six 3-pointers, while Kopetzki ended with a game-high 29 points.
All of the sudden, Owatonna found itself with the ball and senior forward Evan Dushek made it 67-62 with under a minute left. Then the Huskies found themselves with the ball again and Creger drained a long 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with just over 40 seconds left.
When Andover guard Sam Musungu missed one of his two free throws with just over 18 seconds left, it gave Brayden Williams a chance to take the ball down the court and connect on an NBA-range 3-pointer to bring the lead down to 68-67.
Needing to foul, Kopetzki went to the line to try to nearly seal the game, but also connected on one of his two free throws, giving Owatonna another chance with 9.8 seconds remaining.
Brayden Williams got the ball again, blew past Musungu on a drive to the hoop and got fouled on his layup attempt, sending him to the line for a potential game-tying free throws with three seconds left.
The first one swished cleaning through. The second one came down, but the rim gave an unfavorable bounce out and led to Kopetzki going to the line for a pair of free throws to put Andover up by three points.
“It’s just a heartbreaker,” Brayden Williams said. “First one felt amazing and the second one felt even better, I just don’t know what happened.”
Just like the Cretin-Derham Hall game, Creger found himself with the ball in his hands and unleashed one more desperation shot at the hoop to tie the game, but the ball found glass and bounced away from the rim, closing the Huskies season with their fourth total loss and second in three days.
Even moments after what was the final game for many of the Huskies, the chins were held high as they left the locker room to see the Owatonna community that followed them every step of the way and supported them through the highs and lows.
“Especially, I just thank the community and everyone around us with the support all year,” Brayden Williams said. “The crowd we got for a consolation game, not many teams get that. I just thank the Owatonna community for everything they gave to us all year.”
From Brayden Williams and Evan Dushek signing some autographs, to visiting with their friends that brought the energy of the crowd with them everywhere or the family that never stopped supporting them, the Huskies were able to take in one last moment together.
The Huskies moving onto bigger and better things includes Connor Ginskey, Ty Creger, Brayden Williams, Nick Williams, Noah Hodgman, Drew Randall, Avery Hartman, Jack Helget, Evan Dushek and Noah Kubicek.
Burmeister and fellow junior guard Collin Vick are among the few Huskies that will be returning to the court in 2022-23 and undoubtedly looking to avenge the sour ending to the 2021-22 season.