LIGHTS, CAMERA, HOCKEY: Owatonna, Northfield meet for third time in another high-stakes showdown

The buildup to the previous meeting between the Owatonna and Northfield girls hockey teams came at a slow burn.
More than a week prior to the collision at the Northfield Ice Arena last Thursday, it became clear that the two teams needed only to avoid a pair of huge upsets apiece to officially set the stage for a showdown that would decide the winner of the Big Nine Conference championship. The Huskies went on to win 2-1 in overtime and forced the Raiders to share the title and earned OHS its first league crown in almost 10 years.
For their final meeting, the turnaround is much quicker.
Though there was some speculation that they would square off in the opening round of the Section 1-AA tournament before the brackets were announced, official word didn’t come down until late Sunday night, and even after it was publicized some people where a little surprised that Northfield earned the right to host the contest.
Not only did Owatonna finish the season by winning nine if its final 10 games — highlighted, of course, by its thrilling victory over the Raiders — but technically ended four spots better than NHS in the final QRF rankings released late last week.
The QRF, or Quality Results Formula, is a proprietary rating system designed and implemented by Minnesota-scores.net in an attempt to objectively rank each team in the MSHSL based on a number of factors, but mainly driven by strength of schedule and size of each opponent. Put simply, the system rewards teams that beat other good teams and square off against programs in equal or larger MSHSL classifications.
Based on this formula, Owatonna finished as the No. 32-ranked team in Class AA while Northfield ended No. 36. Furthermore, the Huskies finished 7-4 against sectional opponents while the Raiders finished 5-4 in such contests. Both, though, went winless against the eventual top three seeds (No. 1 Lakeville South, No. 2 Farmington, No. 3 Dodge County).
Clearly, there is a lot more that goes into finalizing the seeds than just the QRF and record against sectional opponents. It’s likely that Northfield’s 4-0 shutout of the Huskies on Dec. 17 was one of the major deciding factors in awarding the Raiders home ice. It was the Huskies’ largest margin of defeat this season and came on Owatonna’s ice at the Four Seasons Centre. Would OHS have been able to earn the No. 4 seed if it had defeated Northfield by 4-5 goals last week? Who knows, but at this point, it’s a futile argument.
The Raiders are going to host the Huskies on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and the atmosphere is going to electric.
When asked after last week’s seminal victory about the prospect of meeting Northfield for a third time this season in a win-or-go-home setting, OHS coach Tony Cloud welcomed the challenge and appeared genuinely excited about the prospect of it becoming a reality.
“It would be exciting to see them again,” Cloud said. “I also think it would be fun because it would be a rematch, and I know the girls enjoy playing (Northfield). They bring the best out in us and I would like to think we bring the best out in them.”
The Raiders seemed to echo that sentiment when talking to Michael Hughes of the Northfield News.
“I think everyone’s pumped because of the game on Thursday,” Northfield junior forward Jessica Boland told Hughes on Monday. “Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted, so we’re ready to go back and get ‘em.”
Below are a few key points, notes and figures leading into Wednesday’s showdown:
The body of work
OWATONNA: The Huskies finished the regular season by going 9-1 in their last 10 games to solidify their record at 17-6-1 overall. The only loss in the final stretch came on the road against Class AA, No. 23 Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 23. Outside of the defeat to the Royals and the 2-1 victory over the Raiders, OHS won the remaining eight games by an average final margin of 8.1-0.6.
Five of Owatonna’s six losses came by three or fewer goals with its marquee wins coming against Faribault (twice) and Northfield. The Huskies lost to Lakeville South, Farmington and Dodge County by an average score of roughly 3-1. A few decisions Owatonna would like to have back include a 1-1 tie against a struggling New Prague team that finished the regular season 5-17 and a 5-3 loss to Class A Rochester Lourdes on its home ice.
NORTHFIELD: Similar to the Huskies, the Raiders kept things close in each of their setbacks this season. In fact, none of Northfield’s eight losses came by more than two goals. Against Lakeville South, Farmington and DC, the Raiders went 0-3 with an average margin in those games being 3.3 to 1.6.
For a team that stayed comfortably above.500 all season, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Northfield endured four different occasions in which they dropped back-to-back games.
On paper, Northfield’s most disappointing defeat probably came in a 2-0 loss to a Lakeville North team that finished the regular season with a 6-15-3 record. The Raiders also survived a scare when they barely held on to beat Mankato East 2-1 in the game directly prior to the showdown with the Huskies. East finished seventh place in the Big Nine Conference standings and ended with an 8-17-0 overall record.
For the record, Northfield lost 2-0 to Class A St. Paul United last Saturday in its final tune-up before the postseason.
The play-makers
OWATONNA: One of the main components that sets this particular Huskies team apart from those of recent lineage is their overall depth. Sure, freshman Ezra Oien has captured many headlines with her ability to rack up goals in bunches (four hat tricks this season), but she’s just one of eight OHS individuals with 23 or more points.
Though Owatonna is one of the youngest teams in the Big Nine Conference, the play of its only two seniors, Chloe Schmidt and Asia Buryska, cannot be overlooked in this matchup. Schmidt is a clever forward who often serves as the conductor of the offense. She leads the team with 23 assists and has been known to come up huge in the biggest moments.
As for Buryska, she will need to continue her downright elite level of play in front of the net for the Huskies to advance on Wednesday. For the season, she is allowing just 1.7 goals per game and has registered a .916 save-percentage. In her last seven starts, she's allowed just seven goals, three of which came in a loss to Rogers. In the season finale against Northfield, she stopped 26 of 27 shots (96.3%).
NORTHFIELD: The Raiders might not have the sheer number of players contributing at the level of the Huskies, but their top two forwards are as good as it gets in southern Minnesota.
Junior Jessica Boland leads the team with 23 goals and 22 assists while freshman teammate Ava Stanchina has scored 22 goals to go with 11 assists.
Boland — who is committed to play at Division I Minnesota State University in Mankato — has rang the bell multiple times in six different games, but has been held scoreless in two showdowns with Owatonna.
Stanchina accounted for one assist and one goal in the Raiders’ 4-0 shutout of the Huskies and has four multi-goal games to her credit — highlighted by a 4-goal explosion against Rochester John Marshall on Jan. 2.
“We know their top line has a lot of talent and being able to play three lines opposed to their two and maybe wearing them down could play to our advantage,” Cloud said. Playing more girls gives the advantage.”
The battles
NORTHFIELD 4, OWATONNA 0 (Dec. 17)
After a scoreless opening period, the Raiders’ Cambria Monson tallied what ultimately turned out to be the game-winning goal at the 5:33-mark of the second period on a power play.
The game remained nip-and-tuck for the next period-and-a-half before Stanchina sparked a three-goal scoring surge when she buried a shot at the 11:10-mark of the third. Aya Puppe added to the NHS lead with a goal a little over three minutes later at 14:12 before Tove Sorenson rounded out the scoring with a goal roughly 30 seconds after that to make to make to 4-0.
OWATONNA 2, NORTHFIELD 1 (Jan. 30)
The Raiders snatched a 1-0 lead exactly 4 minutes, 2 seconds after the opening face-off when Marta Sorenson beat Asia Buryska for what would prove to be the only time all game as Owatonna’s senior goalie denied 26 of the 27 total shots that came her way. She collected 15 saves in the third period and overtime combined to cap what was a stone-cold 56:29 between the pipes.
With Owatonna’s offense slowly gaining traction and Buryska keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard, Syd Hunst capitalized on a scoring opportunity that materialized after a scrum in front of the net in which just about everyone on the ice assumed that Malecha had stopped the play dead. Instead, the puck dribbled about five feet from the goal and slid into position for Hunst to fire a wrist-shot to the back of the net at the 8:28-mark.
According to Cloud, the Huskies had a few “great” scoring chances in the game’s final period-and-a-half, but Owatonna was unable to cash-in and the score remained deadlocked at the end of 51 minutes of action.
In overtime, Herzog had an enticing scoring opportunity denied by Malecha about halfway through the 8-minute sudden death period before the OHS junior buried the game-winner with 2:31 remaining on the clock.