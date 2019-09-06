ROCHESTER — It’s been a weird season for the Owatonna boys soccer team.
After opening the campaign with of back-and-forth losses at home against two of teams from the South Suburban Conference, the Huskies entered league play ultra-driven to break through and make a run at the Big Nine title.
So far it’s been a pair of false starts.
Though relieved to remain unbeaten in two conference games, OHS head coach, Bob Waypa, knows his team has left far too many scoring chances on the field, leading directly to yet another 2-2 deadlock on Thursday against Rochester Century.
“It was very similar to the Mankato West game where we got down early but absolutely dominated after that,” Waypa said. “After about the 10-minute mark we played 80 more minutes counting overtime, and of that time, we were in their end 70 of the 80 minutes. They barely crossed midfield. Century is obviously happy to get a point out of this.”
The tie leaves the Huskies at 0-2-2 after four games and sends the Panthers to 3-2-1. Coming into the game, CHS had won back-to-back contests against Albert Lea and Winona and had a nice feather in its cap by virtue of a 1-0 victory over Lakeville South to begin the season.
The Huskies have squared off against two of the best teams in the league — Mankato West is undefeated at 4-0-1 as of Friday morning — and has a pair of ties to show for it. Waypa, though, thinks Owatonna’s time is coming.
“I realize we have three new strikers that have never played varsity, but we are still are getting chances,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time before we can get a win and put up 6-7 goals a game.”
On Thursday, the Panthers led 2-0 just 10 minutes into the game before the Huskies got on the board when Zack Kirsch scored on an assist from Alex Ulrich in the 15th minutes.
Roughly four minutes later, Lane Versteeg converted on a penalty kick to level the score, and that was it. Owatonna dictated most of the tempo and, according to Waypa, finished with a 32-6 edge in scoring chances, but was unable to ring the bell.
Owatonna heads to Hastings on Saturday for the final leg in a three-game road trip. The Raiders are a solid 2-2-1 with its only losses coming against Park of Cottage Grove and Stillwater.