BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin 52, Owatonna 49
The Huskies (6-2 overall, 6-2 Big 9 Conference) saw their eight-point halftime lead evaporate over the course of the second half Monday night, which culminated in only their second loss of the season.
Owatonna led by three with four minutes remaining, but costly turnovers and a couple of transition buckets resulted in Austin tying the game at 49 apiece with 21.2 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer by Austin's Teyghan Hovland with three seconds remaining sealed the win for the Packers.
Brayden Williams led the Huskies in scoring with 14 points with Evan Dushek (12) and Payton Beyer (10) also posting double-digit point totals. Ty Creger (6), Blake Burmeister (5), and Lincoln Maher (2) also scored.
The Huskies are next in action on Friday, Feb. 12, when they take on the Winona Winhawks at Owatonna High School. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
LARP 43, Westfield 34
The Razorbacks lost their first match of the evening Monday night, though the contest was not decided until the 285-pound weight-class face-off.
Westfield and LARP went blow for blow all night with the Razor backs earning victories in six of the 14 weight-classes. Hunter Simonson opened the evening with a win in the 106-pound match by fall. Bo Zweiner (113), Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (138), and Tyler Archer (195) would also contribute wins by fall while Dylan Ehmke (220) won by 17-3 major decision.
However, LARP's Brock Frisik's win over Brody Johnson by fall in the final match of the dual would seal the victory for the Cardinals.
Westfield 57, Triton 24
The Razorbacks would avenge their loss to LARP by taking down the Cobras in convincing fashion during the final dual of the evening.
Westfield jumped out to a commanding 47-0 lead behind victories from Zweiner (120; 18-1), Cade Christianson (132; fall), Bronson (138; fall), and Cale Becker (152; fall).
The Razorbacks are back in action on Thursday, Feb. 11 when they face off against United South Central at 7 p.m. in Wells.
Maple River 37, NRHEG 31
The Panthers fell during their dual against the Eagles Monday night in a match that yo-yoed consistently between the two teams.
Both teams never had a match winning streak extend beyond three and otherwise traded off one win for another.
Parker Bunn (113; 9-4 decision), Annabelle Petsinger (120; 12-7), Clay Stenzel (152; 7-0), Thor Routh (170; 16-4), Ralph Roesler (195; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) all picked up victories.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 72, NRHEG 3 (no other information available as of publication)