Megan Oswald did not have a typical high school basketball career, but then again she is anything but a typical individual.
Oswald — who will be continuing her basketball career at the University of Jamestown next winter — re-wrote the Blooming Prairie record books this past winter, setting the top marks for points, rebounds and steals in a career. However, that isn't the most impressive thing on her already impressive résumé according to Awesome Blossoms girls basketball coach John Bruns.
"Having those three records is pretty amazing and then also to be top five in assists, you look at that and that's very impressive. But I think that the way that she played and the way that she conducted herself over the last four or five years is even more impressive," Bruns said of his senior. "She's a [4.0 GPA] student at the top of her class and has, over the past five years, come to practice everyday wanting to get better, wanting to learn, wanting to just help make her team better. The numbers are impressive, but I just think that the way she's done it and the way that she's conducted herself has been even more impressive."
Oswald is the type of player who's able to exert her will over anyone else who steps foot on the basketball court. She's got a preternatural nose for the ball making her able to grab any rebound or snag any errant pass that presents itself. Offensively, she's an unstoppable force in the post who also possesses a soft shooting touch, particularly from the free throw line. She leveraged these skills to average a team-high 18.2 points per game for Blooming Prairie this past season to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals.
Her are skills are natural, the most difficult kind to build up among those who are less fortunate, however, that doesn't mean that Oswald didn't put in the work to get better and hone her craft.
"I think she's definitely got some natural gifts. She's naturally strong, she's got some very strong instincts. But there are a lot of athletes that don't reach their potential because of issues with attitude and different things where maybe they're not quite willing to work hard. But Megan has worked hard for where she's at. Yeah, there are some natural gifts there, but I think most of her success is just do to her being a hard worker, being coachable, being willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better. That's been a lot of fun to coach," Bruns said.
The future Jamestown Jimmy is without a doubt the most individually successful basketball player in Blooming Prairie High School history, regardless of gender, and the legacy she is leaving behind will not fade into obscurity anytime soon.
"It's going to be different, but the legacy that she's put forth now, it's going to live on," Bruns said of what the Blooming Prairie basketball court will be like next winter without Oswald on it. "Those kids that have been practicing with her for the past three or four years or have been watching her for the last few years and are coming up in our program, they've seen what it takes. Just to see that attitude and willingness to work hard every practice, every game, that tends to kind of rub off on kids. They've been seeing this for the past few years and some of them have been going head-to-head with her for the past couple of years in practice. That's going to rub off and that legacy that she's going to leave behind will live on."