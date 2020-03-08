PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After coming tantalizingly close to upsetting some of the nation’s highest-ranked grapplers during the regular season, Peyton Robb finally broke through.
And then some.
Starting the competition with back-to-back victories — punctuated by a 3-2 decision over second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Kaleb Young of Iowa in the quarterfinal round — the recent Owatonna High School graduate and current redshirt freshman at the University of Nebraska won four of his five bouts at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, N.J. and captured bronze at 157 pounds over the weekend.
Now, it’s time to come back home.
Entering the competition seeded seventh in a bracket that was alloted a conference-low six automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Tournament, Robb won’t have to sweat-out the at-large selection process and will make the trip to Minneapolis for the national tournament as a legitimate All-American candidate. Opening-round matches begin Saturday, March 21.
The 2018 OHS graduate and three-time Class AAA individual state champion led from wire-to-wire in his third-place bout against No. 8-seeded Eric Barone of Illinois in a 5-4 decision on Sunday evening.
Robb’s path to the podium started with a 14-3 major decision over Maryland’s No. 10-seeded Jahi Jones, setting up a showdown with No. 6-ranked, and second-seeded, Kaleb Young in the quarterfinals. After coming up just short against the Iowa junior during the regular season on Jan. 18 in a 6-4 decision, Robb — who entered the conference tournament ranked 18th in the country — pulled off a 3-2 upset and secured his first career victory over a top 10 nationally-ranked opponent.
Prior to Saturday, not only had Robb given Young a run for his money during the dual season, but lost just 3-2 against then-No. 1-ranked Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State on Dec. 6, 2019.
In the championship semifinals, Robb lost a nail-biter against eventual second place winner Kendall Coleman of Purdue before being pushed into the third-place match after Michigan State’s Jake Tucker medically forfeited.
Against Barone — who lost in the opening round but responded with consecutive wins over Young, No. 12-seed Garrett Model (Wisconsin) and No. 4-seeded and eighth-ranked Will Lewan (Michigan) — Robb scored first on a takedown early in the opening period and built a lead that peaked at 4-1. Barone tallied his only non-escape point in the second with reversal to draw within 4-3 before the pair traded the final two points of the match.
Top-ranked Iowa claimed three individual titles and won the team championship with 157.5 points. The Huskers were the last team to be mathematically eliminated from contention and finished in second place with 132 points. Depending champion Penn State finished in fourth while Minnesota ended in eighth.
The seeds and opening round matchups for the national tournament will be announced on Wednesday night. Of the 330 wrestlers who will compete at the event, 290 of them will be determined via automatic qualification through various conference tournaments. The remaining 40 spots will be selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee.
Robb will enter nationals with a 20-6 overall record and gunning for a top 12 seed in the 33-person bracket.