The Owatonna girls soccer team went on the road to Rochester Tuesday night, as the Huskies were hosted by the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The Huskies pitched a 2-0 shutout against the Rockets behind a big day from senior forward Hillary Haarstad.
The first half saw some back and forth play between the teams to start, but soon after, the Huskies started finding their rhythm.
“Rochester played well the first 10 minutes of the game, but then we were able to find our groove and connected more,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron.
Owatonna got on the scoreboard with about seven minutes left in the first half when junior midfielder Abby Vetsch connected with Haarstad which resulted in Haarstad’s first goal and an assist for Vetsch.
The Huskies were able to carry the momentum from Haarstad’s goal through halftime and into the second half, where Owatonna was in control.
“Our defense was really organized, and in the second half, we dominated possession of play,” Gendron said. “We had great combination passes through the middle of the field.”
With just under 28 minutes remaining in the second half, Haarstad found the back of the net for the second time of the day off an assist from junior midfielder Ezra Oien, giving Owatonna its 2-0 lead over John Marshall.
While Haarstad was getting things done on the attacking end, senior goalkeeper Emma Wolff was holding her end down on the defensive side. Wolff racked up 11 saves without allowing a goal to secure the shutout victory for the Huskies.
Owatonna will return home to the Owatonna Soccer Complex Thursday, as the Huskies will host the Mankato West Scarlets, who are coming off a 2-0 loss to Mankato East.