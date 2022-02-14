The Owatonna boys swimming and diving team started their postseason push with Friday and Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships, but the Huskies zeroed in on prepping for the Section 1AA meet by test running different events for the swimmers.
As a team, Owatonna finished in eighth place out of 12 teams with a final team score of 126 and trailed John Marshall (166), Mankato West (178), Winona (232), Mayo (261), Mankato East (291), Northfield (291) and Century (411).
Even with sections on the mind, Owatonna celebrated a variety of time drops, personal goals and podium finishes en route to its eighth-place finish.
“We are using this meet as a test run for the sections meet, so the guys will be swimming the same events in a week and a half but will be fully rested and shaved and in fast suits,” said Owatonna head coach Peter Rhodes. “We had a lot of great swims but there will be more to come.”
Some of the Huskies top performances saw sophomores Matthew Larson, Carter Quam and Henry Hilgendorf all finish on the podium with sixth-place finishes in their respective events.
Larson earned his sixth place with a time of 1 minute, 52.59 seconds in the 200 free while shaving off nearly two seconds from his time and Quam finished with a final time of 23.04 and dropped a half of a second off his original time in the 50 free.
Hilgendorf was Owatonna’s top diver and finished with a final score of 260.35, with Ethan Peterson and Cole Piepho rattling off finishes at 10th and 11th place out of 16 total divers. Hilgendorf’s 260.35, Peterson’s 236.80 and Piepho’s 221.45 were all personal bests.
The Huskies also added a pair of eighth-place finishes with Larson’s final time of 56.53 in the 100 fly and the grouping of Larson, Quam, David Rhodes and Ryan Peterson in the 400 free relay behind a time of 3:34.66.
Peterson also recorded a 12th-place finish in the 200 IM behind a time of 2:10.83 and Rhodes finished in 11th place in the 100 back by dropping nearly four seconds with his final time of 1:02.69.
“We are at a weird point in the year where we just started tapering and each athlete responds differently to that, some swam really well and some are in that transition,” Rhodes said. “The hope of a coach is that I can get the swimmers to peak at the right time. I am expecting big things at the end of the meet. We will continue with our resting phase and trying to clean things up that we saw from this weekend.”
In the 100 free, senior Evan Fosness shaved nearly two seconds off his seed time and finished under one minute at 58.82, which crossed off a personal goal set at the beginning of the season.
Immediately after, eighth grader Logan Flynn cut off nearly 30 seconds in his final time of 6:09.78 in the 500 free.
Owatonna also picked up a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay and an 11th-place finish in the 200 free relay.
Rhodes, Peterson, Lynn and Quam combined for a 1:55.57 in the 200 medley relay and Fosness, Evan Cole, Spencer Copeland and Larson teamed up for a time of 1:45.70 in the 200 free relay.
The preliminary rounds for the Section 1AA meet begins at the Rochester Recreation Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and the top 16 will advance to the finals Friday, Feb. 25. Diving will take place at Levi Dodge Middle School in Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24.