With so many unknowns emerging lately regarding the fate of the immediate local sports calendar, I’m here to give some possible answers, or more accurately, some hypothetical solutions on how to deal with what is looking more and more like a complete cancellation of all high school spring competition in the state of Minnesota.
Because at this point, things aren’t looking good. That’s just the stone-cold truth. In accordance to the statewide Shelter-in-Place order enacted by the governor last week, the MSHSL has pushed the potential start of the spring season all the way back to May 4, which is just three weeks prior to when many sports would begin their section tournaments.
It doesn’t take a mastermind to read the writing on the wall because shoe-horning an entire athletic season into less than a month is completely unrealistic, especially when you consider teams haven’t even started practicing yet.
The MSHSL is likely waiting to come up with enough realistic answers counter the inevitable tidal wave of questions that will come crashing down once the official announcement is made that the season will indeed be cancelled. There are so many factors at play it becomes dizzying just thinking about what the ramifications such an announcement would have on in a single sport, let alone the 15 athletic events the MSHSL sponsors in the spring.
In order to offer some perspective on what is a fluid and unprecedented situation, breaking down a detailed, albeit hypothetical, solution to how two sports (softball and baseball) might be able to move forward could be a fruitful exercise.
Before proceeding, though, it’s important to understand that anything discussed in this article depends solely on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out over the next couple months, because if it doesn’t get under control soon, sports will continue to be kept in an indefinite holding pattern.
But assuming the United States follows the same outbreak trajectory as China and people can begin congregating in moderate-sized groups by the end of May, teams could potentially start gather for the first time on Monday, May 25 with games beginning exactly two weeks later on Monday, June 8. This would allow for maximum of 12 days of practice before jumping into game action.
The regular season could then run all through Saturday, June 27 and take up exactly eight days on the calendar, which would help solve the major challenge of finding enough umpires to manage these events.
Now, in order to make this happen, a number of significant compromises and alterations would need to be implemented. First and foremost, teams would need to accept a schedule that would essentially be cut in half from the "normal" allotment of roughly 24 games to 12.
Yes, this is jarring, but it’s the only realistic way to put forth any semblance of an actual season without completely compromising the section and state tournaments while also accounting for the Fourth of July holiday, rain-out dates and the desire to avoid playing any games in August.
The regular season
Games would be played on select Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays with two traditional doubleheader dates slated for Monday, June 8 and Monday, June 15 and two Saturday round-robin competitions to be played on June 20 and June 27. These would be similar to traditional tennis triangulars where one team would host to two neighboring schools for an all-day baseball event with games starting at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
With the doubleheaders being played on the first two Mondays in June and the round-robins being played on the final two Saturdays, this would ease the already significant tension placed on pitching staffs in baseball. Basically, no team would play a Saturday round-robin and then a Monday doubleheader.
Of the 12 regular season contests, 10 would be designated for conference games as the nightcap of each doubleheader would follow the traditional format of being designated as a nonconference tilt. In larger conferences like the Big Nine, not every team would meet and schedules would prioritize opponents in the same MSHSL classification and section. For instance, Owatonna would play the league’s four other Class AAAA schools — Century, Mayo, John Marshall and Northfield — and fill in the remaining schedule as they see fit, or perhaps more realistically, whatever works best in terms of logistics.
Though difficult to articulate in the abstract, laying the entire schedule out on paper shows that the break between games would include one 3-day layoff, three 2-day layoffs and a trio of 1-day layoffs. Unfortunately, this is unavoidable, but it’s also something that’s not uncommon even during a “normal” spring season and no team would play on back-to-back days.
In order to accommodate the always-popular adult amateur baseball season, no games would be allowed on Wednesdays in June with half of the Saturdays would also be left blank.
The break
After concluding the regular season on Saturday, June 27, teams would enter a much-needed hiatus that would feature a rain out-date on June 29 followed by a mandatory one-week blackout period from July 1 to July 8. From there, a second rain-out date would be scheduled for July 10.
Keeping teams off the field for an extended holiday break would be an essential component to the livelihood of the entire season. This would not only allow for families to take vacations, but help ease the burden on the already-taxed pitching staffs in baseball while serving as a bit of revitalization for players and coaches alike, because once this period is over, the next three weeks will be a whirlwind of action.
The playoffs
It’s a sprint, not a marathon.
In order to ensure that every team in the MSHSL is guaranteed at least one postseason game, a few changes would need to be made, the largest of which would be shifting all section tournaments to a single-elimination format along with a second less-drastic move that would eliminate Class A and AA sub-sections. For example, Section 1-A would simply combine all 14 teams into one bracket instead of the current format of two, 7-team sub-sections.
Class A and AA section tournaments, which are the two levels that feature more than eight teams per bracket, would begin play on Friday, July 17 with play-in games while the rest of the postseason would begin the following Monday on July 20 with quarterfinal action. Semifinals would take place three days later on Thursday, July 23 with championship games taking play on Saturday July 25.
Teams would then have three days to prepare for the impending state tournament that would take place July 29-July 31. A single-elimination format would also be utilized and a champion would be crowned in each classification just like any typical year.
The major obstacles
No potential alternative is bullet-proof, and aside from the previously mentioned hurdles of such a drastic format, perhaps the biggest concern with shifting the entire high school softball and baseball seasons to the summer would be how to deal with already-existing offseason leagues such as VFW and legion baseball and club softball.
These offseason leagues and associations depend on revenue generated from their respective state tournaments, concession and apparel sales as well as participation fee, and asking them to simply skip a season doesn’t seem realistic, or fair. Aside from the financial component, there’s the obvious problem of field-availability as well.
One solution would be for the MSHSL to share any potential money generated from its games, but whether or not that is realistic, or even possible, remains unclear.
In any case, playing high school baseball exclusively in the summer months isn't a novel concept as two states directly surrounding Minnesota either maintain this exact formula (Iowa) or only recently shifted away from it (Wisconsin).
The final reality that can't be ignored is participation. Many athletes choose to spend their summers taking part in formal offseason training for other sports such as 7-on-7 football camps or large-scale college prospect events. Teams would simply be forced to dip into their lower levels (b-squad, junior varsity) more than they typically would in order to find enough players to fill out a complete lineup. Again, not ideal, but unavoidable and temporary.