MANKATO — In its final tune-up for the Big Nine Conference meet, the Owatonna girls cross country team finished in first place of seven teams with 60 points at the Mankato East invite on Tuesday evening at Minneopa Golf Course.
The OHS boys also participated in the event at ended in third with 50 points.
Carsyn Brady led a pair of Owatonna female runners in the top 10 with a second place finish while teammate Jaci Burtis ended in sixth.
Brady navigated the course in 19 minutes, 41 seconds and finished well ahead of third place Madelyn Skjeveland of Faribault (19:49). Burtis clocked a 20:47.
Freshman Kaitlyn Bruessel registered the third-fastest time for the Huskies with a 21:15 and was followed by Jennifer Burtis (21:38) and Madelin Bruessel (12:40).
For the boys, Preston Meier led the way with a second place finish with a swift and steady 16:48. Teammate Brayden Williams posted one of his best individual finishes of the season with the sixth-best time at 17:30.
Trevor Hiatt ended one spot behind Williams in seventh at 17:31. Jack Meiners (17:47, 17th) and Evan Buck (17:55, 18th) rounded out the scoring for the Huskies.
Mankato East and Faribault finished tied for first place in the boys race with 48 points, setting up an intriguing pre-race narrative leading up to Tuesday’s Big Nine Conference meet at Brooktree Golf Course. The girls are slated to take off at 3:25 p.m. followed by the boys at roughly 3:55 p.m.