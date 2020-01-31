The No. 7-ranked Owatonna wrestling team came close decision away away from earning the shutout in what quickly turned into a lop-sided 69-3 rout of Rochester Mayo on Thursday evening in Big Nine Conference action at the OHS gymnasium.
The Huskies started the match by accumulating a 19-0 lead before Chase Dallman lost 8-5 to the Spartans’ top individual grappler, No. 4-ranked Marshall Peters, at 132 pounds. Ironically, Dallman’s close defeat against the state-title contender might have been the most intriguing decision of the entire match as Owatonna barely broke a sweat in the remaining 13 matchups. In fact, each of the Huskies’ victories earned bonus points.
Mayo took the mat without its only other state-ranked individual, Cade Sheehan, and forfeited the final two matches at 220 and 285 pounds.
Owatonna earned six pins, one tech fall and four major decisions.
Four of the Huskies’ five state-ranked individuals took the circle as No. 5 Isaiah Noeldner won by forfeit at heavyweight. It was unranked Quincy Price, though, picked up the quickest decision of the night as the senior needed just 12 seconds to pin Dedric Burger at 195 pounds.
The victory elevates the Huskies’ to 16-5 overall and 8-1 against conference opponents. With just one league matchup remaining, it looks like Northfield will end Owatonna and Albert Lea’s two-decade reign as conference champions. The Raiders are 9-0 in conference action and can clinch the title by beating the Tigers in the regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Albert Lea and OHS, of course, have accounted for each of the previous 24 Big Nine Conference titles dating back to the 1995-96 season. This is only Northfield’s fifth year in the league, so if they can avoid the upset against ALHS, it will capture its first ever conference crown.
The Huskies also wrap up the regular season on Feb. 6 when they host Faribault at 7:30 p.m. The Falcons are currently tied for second with Owatonna and have won 18 of their 21 head-to-head matches this season but are unranked as a team.
Individually, No. 6 Josh Oathoudt is Faribault's lone grappler positioned within the Class AAA top 10 at 152 pounds, which could set up an intriguing confrontation with top-ranked Landen Johnson if both guys remain at their listed weight class.
The team portion of the section tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Owatonna 69, Rochester Mayo 3
Individual results: 106 Cael Robb (Owatonna) over Calder Sheehan (Fall 3:30); 113 Owen Thorn (Owatonna) over Kai Kobayashi (MD 11-1); 120 YJ Evillard (Owatonna) over Ben Timmerman (TF 17-2 5:17); 126 Kanin Hable (Owatonna) over Riku Kobayashi (MD 12-2); 132 Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) over Chase Dallman (Dec 8-5); 138 Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) over Ian Funk (Fall 4:21); 145 Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) over Luiz Gasca (Fall 3:39); 152 Landen Johnson (Owatonna) over Dylan Peper (Fall 0:38); 160 Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) over Ethan Smith (Fall 0:55); 170 Matt Seykora (Owatonna) over Sam Allen (MD 18-9); 182 Ethan Stockwell (Owatonna) over Ethan Vanderwaerdt (MD 15-1); 195 Quincey Price (Owatonna) over Dedric Burger (Fall 0:12); Dalton Wendell (Owatonna) wins by forfeit; 285 Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) wins by forfeit