Owatonna’s Kaden Nelson was recently named to the MWCA All-State Academic Wrestling Team, an honor bestowed up student-athletes from throughout the state that have achieved a high standard of excellence both on the mat and in the classroom.
Nelson is one of just 28 individuals from all three classifications of the MSHSL to meet the lofty academic standard set forth by the MWCA. In order to be named to this prestigious honor, a wrestler must compile enough “points” that are granted by measuring cumulative GPA, overall matches wrestled, winning percentage, state tournament participant and state tournament placement.
“We are looking to recognize the best student-athletes Minnesota has to offer in each weight class,” said Joe Puncochar, MWCA All-State Academic Chairperson. “These students certainly represent what it means to be student-athletes, as they are successful in both the classroom and on the mat.”
For example: If a student attains a 3.95 GPA, that number is multiplied by two to get to 7.9, which is then multiplied by 100 for 790 points. One point each is also awarded for every official match wrestled and for each number of an individual’s winning percentage.
In Nelson’s case, he won 69% of his matches — finishing with an overall record of 25-11 — and was awarded 69 points for his winning-percentage and 36 points based on his 36 total matches.
The final two criteria award a variety of points for state tournament participation (25 points) and placement at the state tournament, handing out 50 points for first, 40 for second, 35 for third, 25 for fourth, 20 for fifth and 10 for sixth.
Nelson — who finished third at the section tournament and spent the second half of the regular season ranked within the Class AAA top 10 at 160 pounds — is latest in a long line of academic all-state honorees from OHS as Nick Staska, Brandon Moen and Peyton Robb have each been honored in the last three years alone.
According to a release by the MWCA, the 2020 All-State Academic Team combined for an average GPA of 3.72. They amassed over 4,000 wins while winning nearly 81% of their total matches.
“Their dedication in the classroom and on the mat will help them be successful with everything they do in life,” said Puncochar. “I want to especially thank our dedicated coaches for nominating their wrestlers each year.”
On this year’s team, three student-athletes carry a cumulative GPA of 3.98 or higher: Brett Willaby of Windom/Mountain Lake, Bram Fitzsimonds of Waconia and the overall GPA leader with a 4.0, Lue Yang from St. Paul Johnson.
Northfield's Drew Woodley (138 pounds) and Mankato East's Kolin Baier (195) were the only other two wrestlers from the Big Nine to make the team.
Each honoree was awarded a plaque at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul during the State Tournament.
MWCA All-State Academic Wrestling Team
106 – Lue Yang, St. Paul Johnson; 106 – Eric Carrasco, Minneota; 113 – Blake West, Shakopee; 113 – Derek Steele, Sibley East; 120 – Lucas Jagodzinske, Fairmont/MCW; 120 – John Babineau, Andover; 126 – Jaxson Rohman, Fairmont/MCW; 126 – Derrick Cardinal, Forest Lake; 132 – Ben Lunn, Shakopee; 132 – Ryan Scherber, Buffalo; 138 – Brett Willaby, Windom/Mt. Lake; 138 – Drew Woodley, Northfield; 145 – Canon Swanson, Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa; 145 – Will Magaard, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg; 152 – Grant Budden, Pipestone Area; 152 – Payton Anderson, Fairmont/MCW; 160 – Tim Stapleton, Waconia; 160 – Kaden Nelson, Owatonna; 170 – Gabe Nagel, Little Falls; 170 – Tyson Meyer, Minnewaska Area; 182 – Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville; 182 – Brock Rinehart, Woodbury; 195 – Bram Fitzsimonds, Waconia; 195 – Wyatt Lidberg, St. Michael-Albertville; 195 – Kolin Baier, Mankato East; 220 – Daniel Striggow, Orono; 220 – Edward Hajas, Delano; Hwt – Craig Orlando, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie; Hwt – Daniel Erlandson, Breckenridge