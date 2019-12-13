It looks like the Big Nine Conference championship might be running through Northfield this winter.
After opening the triangular with a convincing 59-14 victory over Mankato West, Owatonna dropped six critical matches in consecutive fashion against the No. 6-ranked Raiders and lost, 42-31, on Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference triangular at the OHS gymnasium.
Things started with a bang for the Huskies in the high-profile showdown with the Raiders as they snatched a 6-0 lead after Cael Robb pinned Brody Gorr in the first period.
From there, the top-heavy Raiders simply went to work.
Starting with a Beau Murphy pin at 113, Northfield reeled off six straight victories — collecting 12 bonus points along the way — and built a 30-6 advantage. State-ranked Landen Johnson stopped the bleeding with a 4-0 major decision at 152, but Northfield countered with a pin at 160 pounds and snatched a 36-10 lead with just five weights remaining.
Owatonna displayed some depth as the match stretched into the heavier weights by out-scoring the Raiders a combined 15-0 at 170, 182 and 195, but were officially defeated when Luke Effertz was pinned by David Tonjum at 220.
Isaiah Noeldner continued to build it resume for a top 10 state ranking by remaining undefeated on the season with a late second-period pin over Nick Lopez at 285. The senior is now 6-0 with a marquee win over No. 3 Zander Rusert of Winona under his belt.
Against the Scarlets, Owatonna blasted out to a 25-0 lead and never looked back. Robb and Kanin Hable each picked victories by fall in the span as Owatonna also collected an extra three points with a win by forfeit at 120.
Jacob Reinardy avoided a pin against Class AA, No. 1-ranked Charlie Pickell at 138 pounds before the Huskies reeled off another four victories to solidify the win. Kaden Nelson and Matt Seykora highlighted the rally with back-to-back pins at 160 and 170, respectively.
Owatonna also finished the match with consecutive wins by fall as Effertz put Trenton Fontaine on his back at 1:33 and Noeldner finished off Matt Pipes in less than a minute.