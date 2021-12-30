Just one day after celebrating their second win of the season by opening the Heritage Holiday Classic with a 4-2 win over Burnsville, the Huskies faced off against another top ranked team in the Class A No. 6 ranked Duluth Denfeld Hunters.
Lighting didn’t strike twice as the Huskies failed to get on the scoresheet in the semifinal round of the Holiday Classic.
Owatonna was outshot 34-9 in total and were outshot 10-3 in the first period, 15-5 in the second and 9-1 in the third period.
One of its biggest problems was trying to slow down the group of Simon Davidson (one goal, two assists), Andy Larson (two goals, one assist), Connor McClure (two goals, one assist) and Kaden Postal (three assists), who all recorded three points each.
The Huskies tried turning to both of their senior goaltenders throughout the game with Sam Pfieffer and Preston Meier getting similar ice time in the loss to the Hunters.
In 24:06 between the Pipes, Pfieffer recorded 12 saves on the 16 shots he faces for a .750 save percentage. Meier got 26:54 in net for the Huskies and he recorded 15 saves on the 17 shots he faced for a .882 save percentage.
The lack of offensive production and the amount of pressure they faced in their defensive zone dropped the Huskies down to 2-8 on the season.
They’ll play again Thursday afternoon against Apple Valley in the Holiday Classic third place game. After that, they’ll resume regular season play with back-to-back road games Jan. 4 at Gentry Academy and Jan. 6 at Rochester Mayo.