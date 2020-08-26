Head coach: John Bruns (22nd season)
Last season: Fourth in Gopher Conference (boys); fourth in Gopher Conference (girls)
Returning letter winners: 13 (7 boys, 6 girls)
Key contributors lost: Isaac Ille and Adam Larson.
2019 recap: Both the boys and girls finished fourth at the Gopher Conference meet and 19th at the section competition.
Season outlook: Despite retaining six of their eight letter winners from last season, the boys will have an uphill climb in front of them as the team's top two performers from the last three seasons — Isaac Ille and Adam Larson — graduated. Alex Miller is the only member of the team that earned all-league accolades last season after earning honorable mention consideration in the Gopher Conference. The girls, on the other hand, did not lose a single athlete to graduation and roll back three individuals who earned all-Gopher recognition, including the team's back-to-back MVP (Abby Smith). The six girls with varsity experience have accumulated a combined 18 letters in their respective careers.
In total, the program's overall numbers have nearly doubled (23 to 40) since last year as 15 athletes alone joined from the volleyball and football programs.
Returning talent
BOYS
Alex Miller, senior: Earned all-conference honorable mention consideration in 2019 and is the team's most experienced runner. He has been with the varsity program since seventh grade.
Ethan Grant, senior: The team's second-most accomplished runner, Grant has earned three letters dating back to his freshman season with the Awesome Blossoms.
Joe Pirkl, senior: Entering his third season with the varsity team.
Dylan Johnson, senior: Rounding out the core of four seniors, Johnson has three years of varsity experience.
Hosea Baker (sophomore), Tyler Forystek (freshman): Each has earned two letters and will battle for the fourth and fifth spots in the regular lineup.
Jack Bruns, Eighth grade: Entering his second season and is poised to secure a regular top seven position.
GIRLS
Bobbie Bruns, junior: After stepping away from competitive running and playing volleyball in 2019, Bruns returns to the sport where she earned all-conference recognition in 2016 and 2018 while twice being named the team's MVP and Leader of the Pack.
Abby Smith, sophomore: Qualified for all-conference honorable mention consideration in 2018 and 2019.
Emily Anderson, junior: Will inherit a leadership role after making the honorable mention cut in the Gopher Conference in 2019. In total, she has secured three letters dating back to 2017.
Abby Braaten, senior: Will help solidify the back half of the rotation and could be the key to the team's overall success if she can consistency trims time from week-to-week. She has earned three letters since her freshman season.
Rose Michaud, senior: Has been a fixture in the rotation since her junior high days dating back to 2015 and 2016.
Asha Lighthizer, junior: Seeking fifth consecutive letter.
Newcomers
BOYS
Luke Larkoski (senior), Boone Carlson (senior), Drew Kittelson (junior), Alex Riley (sophomore), Jesse Cardenas (sophomore), Stephen Fennell (sophomore), Ben Riley (freshman), Jacob Pauly (eighth grade), Tyler Anderson (seventh grade)
GIRLS
Maggie Bruns (senior), Megan Oswald (senior), Emily Miller (junior), Lauren Schammel (junior), Melanie Winzenburg (junior), Anna Pauly (sophomore), Chloe McCarthy (sophomore), Haven Carlson (sophomore), Anna Haberman (freshman), Lily Schammel (freshman), Rachel Winzenburg (freshman), Lila Quail (seventh grade), Regan Donnelly (seventh grade)
From the coach
“Our added depth is due to several runners coming out for the team who normally would have been involved in volleyball or football. There are several newcomers who will compete for the top seven varsity spots and will make our teams much stronger than last year.”
By the numbers
11 and 4—Numbers of athletes joining the the program who would have played volleyball and football, respectively, had those seasons not been postponed to the early spring.