The Owatonna Huskies continued their run of dominance through the Big 9 Conference on Saturday night when they hosted Austin and defeated the Packers 79-52 to sweep the regular-season series.
The Huskies held Austin to shooting 6-for-22 from the field (27.3 percent) and 1-for-11 from beyond the arc (9.1 percent) in the first half. The Packers ended the game shooting 43.5 percent from the field and just over 28 percent from three.
Meanwhile, Owatonna shot just over 55.2 percent from the field and connected on nearly half of their three point attempts, including 5 of 8 from deep (62.4 percent) in the second half.
Senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek were hard to stop as Williams recorded a game-high 27 points and Dushek recorded 25 points to combine for 52 of Owatonna’s 79 points.
Williams also added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while Dushek completed a double-double with his 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.
Fellow senior guard Tyrel Creger also played a big role with his 14 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep on top of adding six rebounds, a team-high seven assists and one steal.
Blake Burmeister, Nick Williams and Ayden Walter added three points each while Collin Vick added two points.
The Huskies will go on the road against Northfield Tuesday night before coming home Friday and Saturday night to host Winona and Rochester John Marshall.