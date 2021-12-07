When the Huskies hit the ice Monday night at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, they knew their opposition was going to be something different than they experienced in their undefeated start to the season.
On the opposite end of the ice sat Class AA’s No. 10 ranked Rosemount Irish, who presented Owatonna its first real look at a high-caliber team. It showed in a 6-1 loss.
Rosemount's speed, size, skill and skating ability was a noticeable step up.
“I think they had a little bit more than I expected to be quite honest, I thought that we’d match up a little closer with them,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “I knew it was going to be a tough test playing a top 15 team in the state.”
One of Owatonna's biggest issues was slowing down Rosemount’s top line of Sophie Stramel, Whitney Tuttle and Cece Hanson.
The trio accounted for five of the Irish’s six goals, which included two goals in the first period for Stramel, a goal in the first and third period for Tuttle and a third-period goal for Hanson. They combined for five goals, eight assists and 13 total points.
As a form of an early-season reality check, the Huskies took this game and turned it into a learning experience.
The ultimate goal of every season is to win the conference, make a run in section playoffs and aim for the state tournament. To do that, they’ll need to beat teams similar Rosemount.
“It was nice to get it under our belts and know what we’ll be expecting for sections because in the past, we haven’t had the hardest competition,” sophomore forward Samantha Bogen said. “Our competition is a lot harder this year and we’ll have more experience once we get to sections.”
While some of Owatonna's juniors and seniors have previously seen that level of play, some of the younger players received their first look at how fast the game can be played.
Among those younger players were freshmen defenseman Alia Kubicek and forward Averi Vetsch, who were both stepping up from the junior varsity team to fill in holes throughout the varsity lineup.
Kubicek, who’s seen a little bit of time at the varsity level, played one period after playing in the Huskies JV game and is Owatonna’s No. 5 defensemen. Vetsch filled some roles at the forward spot.
“[Kubicek] played the full JV game, so she only got to play one period for us tonight,” Cloud said. “It would’ve been nice to get her in more too because she matched up well and Averi Vetsch was able to jump in as one of our forwards when we had a couple injuries and a couple battle scars in the game. She jumped in and played a few shifts for us and played well.
“It’s nice to put our young kids out there and see what they can do.”
On the offensive side, Owatonna was limited to seven total shots on goal, but it tried making the most of those limited shots and was rewarded with a goal by Bogen.
As a sophomore, Bogen is already one of the team’s top offensive producers and came into the Rosemount game with a team-high six goals in six games and turned it into seven goals in seven games late in the second period.
Owatonna and Rosemount periodically got into possession battles in open ice and with the time ticking down to the second intermission, Bogen got the puck just inside of the the Irish defensive zone, winded up and launched a shot at Rosemount’s goal, which beat the goaltender to put Owatonna on the scoreboard.
“I had a 2-on-1 with the defenseman and I was at the end of my shift. I was tired and I just wanted to get it in, so I decided to just get it on net and see what happened, so I shot it and it went in,” Bogen said.
On the defensive side, senior goaltender Ava Wolfe had a busy night as she posted an .850 save percentage by recording 34 saves on Rosemount’s 40 total shots on goal.
With the conclusion of Monday night’s game, the Huskies have a 10-day break from competition with their next game Thursday, Dec. 16 against Albert Lea.
In the time off, they’ll get a chance to regroup and build off a prime learning experience against a top team in the state of Minnesota.
“Our girls understand now what it’s going to take and that’s a big positive to be able to just come to the realization of what we really need to be doing,” Cloud said. “We’re going to analyze the film, we’re going to be able to break down what were our successes and what are the key areas we can change and be better in.”