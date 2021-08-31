If you prepare against the best, then the chances of being surprised on opening night drop dramatically.
That’s the thinking at least for the Owatonna football team, which prepared for this Friday’s rematch of last year’s Section 1-5A championship game at Rochester Mayo with a series of scrimmages last Saturday against some of the best teams in the state.
Owatonna faced off in those scrimmages against Eastview, a Farmington team that finished last year ranked No. 5 in Class 6A and Prior Lake, which Owatonna coach Jeff Williams is a contender to win this year’s Class 6A state championship.
“We played some really, really good teams, but we held our own up there,” Owatonna senior Nick Williams said. “We competed with really good 6A teams, so that’s giving us a lot of confidence going into this next game. I don’t want to say this because I don’t know, but those teams are likely going to be some of the best teams we see all year.”
Owatonna senior lineman Eli Spurgeon said the trio of scrimmages were key, if not just for the fact he and his brethren along the lines could slam into someone they didn’t have to share a locker room with.
“It’s always fun to go up there against teams that are like, ‘Oh these are some people that are down south and probably towing their fields half the time they’re not practicing,’” Spurgeon said. “It’s fun to go up there because they definitely don’t think we can hang with them, and then we go punch them in the teeth and show them that we can. It’s always fun going up there and I think we do a very good job of competing against them, too.”
That performance came in spite of a handful of injuries to projected major contributors, including returning all-district linebacker Grant Achterkirch, who sat out Saturday’s scrimmage.
Jeff Williams described the assorted maladies as “nicks and dings,” and that many, including Achterkirch, have chances to play in Friday’s season opener in Rochester.
“We’ll be OK, but we’re probably more dinged up than we’d like to be at this time of the season,” Jeff Williams said.
The Huskies might need all the help they can get Friday against a Rochester Mayo team that came within a few breaks of beating Owatonna twice last season. The Huskies won both matchups, however, and claimed their fifth consecutive Section 1-5A championship.
“I’m pretty pumped,” Spurgeon said. “It’s going to be a big game for game one, so that’s always interesting to see. I think we’ll have some firepower coming into this one. We know they’re going to be a really good team, so we’re just going to try and go out and show our stuff, I guess.”
Nick Williams said he remembers watching last year’s season-opening matchup against Rochester Mayo. After working his way into the starting lineup midway through last year, he then had the opportunity to take part in the section championship against the Spartans.
“That was a really fun game,” he recalls. “Probably one of the more fun games I’ve ever played in.”
Spurgeon agreed, while Achterkirch said the season opener has been a glaring light at the end of the tunnel during preseason two-a-day practices.
“We had a really good two weeks of two-a-days with a lot of focus and energy coming up to it,” Achterkirch said. “That just adds to the excitement.”
Jeff Williams added: “It’ll be interesting to see where our kids are at being a little bit less experienced. Will we come out and execute? Will we go out there and play mistake-free football? In our mind, the biggest game with Mayo is the potential late October, early November game, but we don’t look past too many games here. This is a big one for us and our kids have had this one in their sights for most of the year.”