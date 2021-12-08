Monday night marked the season opener for both the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the Blooming Prairie boys basketball teams in New Richland. The Panthers picked up the win on their home court in a 62-53 final.
With it being the first game of the season for both teams, it took a little while for both offenses to get going, according to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg. At halftime, the Panthers led 19-17.
Blooming Prairie sprinted out to a 37-20 lead at one point in the second half before NRHEG started to hit its stride.
“The second half I thought we came out just a little slow and give them credit for coming out and playing a little better than us,” Lundberg said.
Shots started falling for NRHEG and it was able to turn a seven-point deficit into a nine-point win.
Daxter Lee and Tyrone Wilson led the way for NRHEG with Lee posting 20 points and nine rebounds and Wilson recording 16 points and seven steals.
Jaxon Beck finished with six points and 10 rebounds, Porter Peterson tallied 14 points, Sam Olson notched five points and Jack Olson logged one point.
"I just want to say how proud I am of the boys tonight," Lundberg said. "I thought we played with great energy and played hard all game. It was good to finally get to play a game and have fans in the stands again. Great atmosphere tonight for our home opener."
For the Blossoms, Drew Kittelson led the team in scoring with a game-high 28 points, followed up by Colin Jordison with eight points.
Blooming Prairie also received four points from Zach Hein, Gabe Hein and Payton Fristedt, along with three points from Brady Kittelson and two points from Cooper Cooke.
NRHEG next hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday night and the Blossoms aim to bounce back Tuesday at Maple River.