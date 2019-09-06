The longer the Owatonna girls soccer team allowed Rochester Century the hang around, the smaller the Huskies’ margin for error became.
Owatonna side-stepped a major disaster with 5 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second half when the Panthers misfired on a breakaway, but had no such luck down the stretch, watching as Century took a fortuitous bounce and tapped in the game-winning goal with just 62 seconds on the clock.
When the final moments dripped off the scoreboard at the Owatonna Soccer Complex, it was Century that flooded the field and celebrated a stunning 2-1 Big Nine Conference victory and the Huskies who were left shell-shocked.
Coming into the game, it was Owatonna that appeared to have all the momentum. The Huskies had shaken-off a season-opening loss to powerhouse, Lakeville North, and entered having won back-to-back games by a combined score of 6-0, one of which came against defending league champion, Mankato West.
All of their juju, though, appeared to evaporate just 27 seconds after the opening whistle when Century captain, Emma Elliott, banged a shot to the back of the net to give her team a 1-0 lead that would stretch deep into the second half.
Though the Huskies had a few good chances to level the score — one of which came when a shot from straight on clanged off the crossbar with 20:28 on the clock in the first half — they didn’t provide the equalizer until Asia Buryska met the ball at the apex of her jump and sent it flying past the out-stretched fingertips of freshman goalie, Kate Kopp, with 15:30 left in the game.
Rejuvenated and seemingly poised to score one final goal and escape with a see-saw victory, Owatonna was stonewalled by Kopp on a few occasions late in the game and unable to put the finishing touches on a few dangerous attacks.
With Owatonna flooding the offensive zone, the Panthers flipped the field and caught the Huskies off-balance and put themselves in the right place at the right time, shifting past OHS goalie Sam Fredin after the ball escaped her grasp and celebrating after Addison Clarey buried the game-winning goal on an open net from in close.
With CHS falling back into an umbrella defense and protecting the net, the Huskies were unable to provide the equalizer as the final 1:02 seconds ticked off the clock.
The loss drops Owatonna back to .500 at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Nine Conference.
The Huskies are back in action on Saturday against one of the top teams in Class AA, Eagan. The Wildcats sport a 4-0-1 record and lead all South Suburban Conference teams in goals per game at 3.4.
After starting the season 0-3 with shutout losses to Mahtomedi, Lakeville South and Rosemount, Century collects their second consecutive victory and moved to 2-0 in the conference.