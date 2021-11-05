Heading into his senior season for the Owatonna Huskies, senior Landen Johnson made a big decision about his future wrestling career and announced his commitment to join the Bison of North Dakota State University.
The future Bison comes back to Owatonna as one of its most storied wrestlers and one of its leading faces on a senior filled team heading into his final high school wrestling season this winter.
The process of NDSU landing Johnson’s commitment started back during summer 2020, where NDSU was among the first schools to contact Landen, who was preparing for his junior season with the Huskies. Per NCAA wrestling recruiting rules, Division I coaches are only able to contact wrestling recruits after June 15, following the recruits' sophomore season.
Since that first call in June 2020, Landen and the Bison have stayed in close contact.
Landen was able to get a feel for the school after touring NDSU while visiting for a tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. His official visit to the school came in September, where he was officially made an offer by the Bison.
He took one more visit to another school, but the clear choice to Landen was nearly 300 miles away in Fargo, which paved the way for his commitment in early October.
“I really liked all of the coaches there, and they really made it feel like they wanted me a part of the program,” Landen said. “I just felt like that’s something I wanted. All of the guys on their team are all really nice, really fun guys.”
Before he makes his way out to Fargo, Landen has one last year to add to his already impressive resume.
Johnson currently sits with an overall high school record of 188-36 and is the current school record holder for pins with a total of 115 after his junior season. On top of that, Johnson returns as the defending Class AAA state champion at 160 pounds and is looking to repeat in his senior season.
Outside of his state championship, Landen holds a handful of accolades that’s helped elevate him to a Division I collegiate wrestling status. He earned himself first-place finishes at the 2019 Minnesota Christmas Tournament (152), the 2019 MN/USA 16U Cadet Freestyle Tournament (145) and at the 2018 MN/USA Cadet Freestyle Tournament (138).
When it comes to high school state tournaments, Landen was a runner-up at the 2020 Class AAA state tournament at 152 as a sophomore, following a 5-3 decision loss to Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden. He took sixth place in the 2019 state tournament at 138 as a freshman.
Even his production off the mat has been important to the Huskies wrestling program. Landen’s career and work ethic is one that programs aspire to have and hope to instill in its future.
“He and Cade King and Peyton Robb, these are names we toss around as far as things the youth can aspire to be,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “Not only are they great in the wrestling room, not only are they great kids, they’re great in the classroom too."
“Guys like Landen, they are who you want to model your wrestler after. We’re extremely lucky to have him in the program and have him representing us going forward. We’ll always cherish that part that he gave to us and that example he set.”
Looking ahead to his collegiate career, Johnson can fit the mold to wrestle at 157, 165 or 174 when he officially dons the singlet for the Bison.
NDSU already has a couple of wrestlers ranked at those classes by InterMat Wrestling, with No. 11 sophomore Jared Franek at 157, No. 14 senior Luke Weber at 165 and No. 32 sophomore Austin Brenner at 174.
With joining the Big 12 wrestling conference, Landen will have a familiar face with Owatonna wrestling alum Cade King in his junior season for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, which is a main rival for Landen’s North Dakota State Bison.
For Landen, the excitement is high as he prepares to close out his senior season and start a new chapter with collegiate wrestling.
“I love Owatonna,” Landen said. “It’s a family in our wrestling team, it’s great. I’m excited to get this last year; it should be a good one, and I think our team will be really good this year. I’ll miss it here, but it’s definitely helped me get on to the next level.”