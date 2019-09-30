MINNEAPOLIS — The Owatonna boys cross country team finished in 39th place of 62 teams in the Gold Race at the massive Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota.
Preston Meier finished in 83rd place of 570 competitors with a 17:08.2 and led the Huskies at the event that featuresd dozens of teams from a number of different states. Meier was followed by Brayden Williams (17:45, 177th), Trevor Hiatt (17:56, 207th), Jack Meiners (18:15, 278th) and Connor Ginskey (18:26, 310).
“The Roy Griak is billed as the largest cross country race in the nation,” Owatonna coach Dave Chatelaine said. “The large field of runners made the start congested and most of our runners had trouble getting out in a good position.”
Owatonna, which finished behind Mankato East and Winona but ahead of Lakeville North at the Griak, is back in action again on Thursday at home for the annual Ev Berg Invite at Brooktree Golf Course.