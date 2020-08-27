Head coach: Bob Waypa (22nd season)
Last season: 6-6-4 overall, 4-2-4 Big Nine
Returning letter winners: 13
Key contributors lost: Sam Henson (defender), Leo Gantert (midfielder), Nick Mullenbach (keeper), Derek Huxford (midfielder)
2019 recap: Playing in a league that has become increasingly-competitive over the last five years, the Huskies continued to display a level of consistency not seen by many programs in the Big Nine over the last decade. OHS stayed competitive against the best of the best on their schedule and ultimately secured the program's eighth consecutive winning record in conference action (4-2-4). Despite sustaining the team's overall winning ways, last season was marred by close calls and deadlocks as Owatonna tied for the most draws in the conference with four and lost three games by two goals or less, including a season-ending defeat against Lakeville South in the opening round of the Section 1-AA tournament. Individually, Sam Henson was named to the Class AA All-State team as a defender and was joined on the all-conference squad by teammates Lane Versteeg and Derek Huxford.
Season outlook: Waypa has build the program to the point that anything less than a .500 record in Big Nine action would be considered a disappointment, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy this fall. Playing a conference-only slate that features 11 games in a little over a month, time is of the essence and the Huskies will have their hands full in finding an adequate replacement for one of the state's top individual defenders (Henson) along with all-league midfielder, Derek Huxford. Ready or not, strikers Benny Bangs, Sam Sampson and Zach Kirsch will be asked to shoulder the majority of the offensive load and Waypa believes each one has gotten "bigger, faster and stronger" in the off-season. The Huskies also retain both of last season's top goaltenders and 75% of its starting defense. If this team can consistently generate multiple-goals against the upper-echelon of the conference and take care of business against opponents they should beat on paper, they will challenge for league supremacy. If not, expect the Huskies to hover around .500 and fall into the bog that is the middle-tier of the Big Nine Conference.
Returning talent
Lane Versteeg, senior: The lone holdover from last season's team that garnered first-team all-conference accolades, the tall and talented midfielder led the Huskies in goals in 2019 and will touch the ball as much as anyone on the squad. Big things are expected from the senior as he has the potential to carry the offense for long stretches.
Nolan Burmeister, senior: Perhaps the fastest player on the team, the multi-sport dynamo plays with a chip on his shoulder, but brings more than just heart and determination to the table. Bottom line, he can flat out score and possesses the ability to facilitate the offense at midfield.
Riley Voracek, senior: Veteran keeper who will share time in front of the net.
Nils Gantert, sophomore: The second piece of what Waypa calls a "very talented" goalie combination.
Benny Bangs, sophomore: Jumped right into the varsity rotation last season as a freshman striker and is poised for a breakout season in 2020.
Sam Sampson, senior: Will be tasked with carrying a large portion of Owatonna's offensive load as one of the most experienced forwards on the team.
Zach Kirsch, senior: The third striker to return after seeing extensive action in 2019, Kirsch is a threat to challenge for double-digit overall points (assists and goals).
Zach Kubicek, senior: A physical defender with the raw skills to check the opponents' best forward. He was voted the team's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and has been elected one of the Huskies' captains this fall.
Aaron Bangs, senior: Another rock-solid athlete on within Owatonna defensive core that has high expectations for his final year with the program.
Alex Ulrich, senior: The final of the senior trio that will anchor Owatonna's last line of defense.
Kaden Nelson, senior: Entering his third season as a regular within the varsity rotation at midfield, the 12th-grader is a physical, defensive-minded player that can provide the occasion offensive punch. As one of the ultra-rare soccer/wrestling combination of a multi-sport athlete, there are few players that will be able to out-pace Nelson from a fitness standpoint.
Fletcher Schulz, senior: Returning letter winner expected to start at midfield alongside Nelson.
Drew Randall, junior: Defender and returning letter-winner.
Mason Cocchiarella, junior: Defender and returning letter-winner.
Asad Ali, senior: Reigning all-conference honorable mention forward suffered an injury in the off-season and might not be able to return in time to take the field, especially after the season was trimmed to just 11 games.
Newcomers
Nine new players made the cut after the varsity roster was solidified on Monday, Aug. 24, including Leroy DeLaRosa (freshman), Ashton Kraus (freshman), Ty Svenby (sophomore), Braden Leonard (sophomore), Blake Burmeister (sophomore), Eli Knutson (junior), Ryan Gregory (junior), Caleb Schuler (senior) and Tristan Groh (senior).
From the coach
"Outside of just a few teams, anyone can beat anyone (in the Big Nine), so there ate no gimmies in this conference, and that’s why I preferred having those tough nonconference games. We would be challenged right away and it helped us figure out what we needed to improve. Now we are just going to have to push each other in practice and really simulate us much as we can. And then again, everyone is in the same boat with no nonconference. So, when Century plays us (on Sept. 1), it’s their first game too."
By the numbers
2.2 and 2.1—Number of goals Owatonna scored and allowed per-game last season.