Despite the season coming to an end in early October, the Owatonna girls tennis team came together one more time to celebrate with the end of the year honors that were given by the Big 9 Conference, awarded by the coaches or voted on by players.
Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek was named the Big 9 Coach of the Year following the end of Owatonna’s season.
The quartet of singles players for the Huskies received All-Conference honors as voted on by coaches.
Olivia Herzog (No. 1 singles), Alex Huemoeller (No. 2 singles), Olivia McDermott (No. 3 singles) and Emma Herzog (No. 4 singles) were all named Big 9 All Conference. Emma Herzog was also honored by the team for posting a team best record of 23-2.
The Big 9 Conference also honored seven senior Huskies for their work done inside the classroom in their final year.
Alex Huemoeller, Olivia Herzog, Olivia Shaw, Ashley Schlauderaff, Lauren Thamert, Maria Mollenhauer and Kaitlyn Grandia were all named to the Big 9 All-Academic Team.
The players also voted on their own individual awards for Most Improved Player and Sportsmanship.
Mollenhauer was voted the Most Improved Player and a tie between Thamert and Harper Shives for Sportsmanship.