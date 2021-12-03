The 2021-22 boys basketball season tipped off for the Medford Tigers on Thursday night when they went on the road to face conference-foe Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Tigers fell in their season opener 75-44 to the Knights.
Medford was led in scoring by junior guard Austin Erickson, who recorded 16 points.
Senior guard Henry Grayson was second in scoring with nine points, followed by Emmit Culver and Tyler Buck with four points, three points from Malachi Sutcliffe and Landon Driscoll, two points from Connor Jones and Josh Bluhm and one point from Casey Chambers.
One of the biggest problems for the Tigers was stopping Kenyon-Wanamingo senior guard Trevor Steberg, who led it in scoring with 27 points, which includes 12 points off four 3-pointers and 14 points from inside the arc.
In addition to Steberg, Laden Nerison recorded 16 points and Luke Alme recorded 12 points for Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Medford drops to 0-1 in conference play and on the season with the loss to the Knights. It’ll look to get into the win column when they return for their home opener against Waseca on Thursday night.