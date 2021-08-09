The Owatonna VFW baseball team returns to action for the first time in over three weeks this coming Thursday when they will face off against Hermantown to begin the 2021 VFW state tournament.
The state tournament has been held annually since 1955, save for last summer as the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Owatonna has frequently participated in the competition but has never brought home a title during the tournament's 66 years of operation. Austin will serve as the tournament's host city for the first time in over a decade and the third time overall. The city previously hosted the tournaments held in 1973 and 2009.
Owatonna's VFW team owns a record of 22-11 and have won 11 of their last 13 games. Their game against Hermantown is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Marcusen Park.