The Medford Tigers celebrated the holiday season by packing their bags and traveling to Fargo, North Dakota to take part in the 2021 Rumble on the Red which attracted talent from all round Minnesota and North Dakota, plus teams South Dakota, California and Nebraska.
The highlight of the two-day tournament inside the Fargo Dome was a sixth-place finish from junior Charley Elwood in the 138-pound weight class and an eighth-place finish from junior Tate Hermes in the 170-pound weight class.
As a team, Medford finished in 37th place behind their team score of 36.5. Jackson County Central won the team title behind its 156.5 team score.
Elwood got off to a hot start after posting a 16-1 tech fall in four minutes, 55 seconds over Zack Smith of Big Lake (MN) and followed it up with a fall over John Richter of Bismark St. Mary’s (ND) in 22 seconds. After recording a 5-2 decision over Marshall Larson of Aitkin (MN), Elwood advanced to the semifinals.
Tragedy struck Elwood, who suffered an injury over two and a half minutes into his match against New Prague’s Koy Buesgens (MN) and was forced to injury default at 2:37. Buesgens ended up winning the 138 title.
The injury knocked Elwood out of competition. After the injury default, he dropped into the consolation bracket, where he was forced to medically forfeit to Albert Lea’s Cameron Davis for a shot at the third place match and to Victor Garcia of Minot (ND) in the fifth place match.
Larson, who Elwood defeated in the quarterfinals, went on to win the third-place match.
In the 170 bracket, Hermes also got off to a hot start after recording a fall in 5:09 over Brady Peltier of St. Francis (MN), but got sent into the consolation bracket after a 3-0 decision loss to Jordan Summers of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (MN).
In the consolation bracket, Hermes rattled off a 17-2 tech fall, an 8-3 decision and an 8-4 decision win before getting sent to the seventh-place matchup following a 6-2 decision loss to Jack Grell of Aitkin (MN).
Hermes fell in the seventh-place matchup in an 8-4 decision loss to Anthony Seykora of West Central Area/Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (MN).
Freshman Tommy Elwood fell short of a top eight finish in the 126 pound bracket after recording a 15-0 tech fall in the opening round before getting sent into the consolation bracket following a 7-0 decision loss.
In the consolations, Elwood picked up a fall in 1:37 and a 5-1 decision before facing a 3-0 decision loss that knocked him out of contention for a top eight finish.
Much like both Elwoods and Hermes, sophomore Evan Schweisthal opened the tournament with a bonus point victory with a 13-2 major decision victory, but got sent into consolations after getting pinned in one minute by Alexander Spray of West Fargo Sheyenne (ND).
Scheisthal faced a 4-2 decision loss to get knocked out of the tournament in his first match of the consolation bracket.
In the 182 bracket, junior Dylan Heiderscheidt got sent right to consolations following a pinfall victory in 1:29 by Alex Riley of Waconia (MN), who won his first consolation match in a 12-7 decision, but got eliminated after a 8-6 SV-1 loss.
Juniors Jack Meyer (120) and Kael Neumann (160) also wrestled for Medford, but faced back-to-back losses to be eliminated from the tournament.