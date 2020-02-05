Per a press release issued by Owatonna High School Activities Director Marc Achterkirch on Wednesday morning, the department has hired Tai Tolle as the school’s new head volleyball coach, pending board approval.
“We are pleased and excited to have Tai joining our coaching staff at Owatonna High School,” Achterkirch said in a statement. “(She) brings a tremendous amount of volleyball knowledge and experience to the position.”
Tolle does, indeed, possess a wealth of expertise as both a scholarship-level athlete at NCAA Division II Southern Indiana University and a coach at a variety of different levels. Most recently, she took over as one of Owatonna’s interim head coaches after Whitney Ordal stepped down from the post in the middle of the season. Ordal was originally hired in July of 2017 to replace one of the most successful coaches in program history, Jason Kaytor.
According to the release, Tolle served as a varsity assistant at OHS from 2013-17. She has also been heavily involved in the Owatonna Youth Volleyball Association ranks, coaching the 14 and 17-year-old levels for the past seven years.
“Coach Tolle has experience coaching our girls in the program and has already built a great rapport with our students,” Achterkirch said. “(She) will be an excellent leader to help grow and develop great students on and off the court.”
After playing volleyball for four years in college, Tolle earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Indiana University and later attained her Master’s Degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. She and her husband Josh are the owners and operators of an organic produce farm south of Owatonna. The couple has two children.
Owatonna’s resilient core of players endured an up-and-down campaign this past fall and finished with an overall record of 5-23 and a conference mark of 3-8. According to the roster posted at MSHSL.org, seven players are eligible to return for the 2020-21 season.