BOYS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 69, NRHEG 48
The Panthers (3-6, 3-4 Gopher Conference) fell to a good Hayfield Vikings team (7-3, 6-2) Friday night, due in large part to a poor second half.
NRHEG's defense carried them to a strong start, taking a 24-22 lead into halftime. However, a 35% field goal percentage by the Panthers kept the Vikings close.
"I thought we played good defense to hold them to 22 points in the half considering they average around 70 points a game," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
Hayfield came alive in the second half — fueled by Ethan Slauthaag, one of the more dynamic scorers in southern Minnesota — and coupled with turnover problems by NRHEG, propelled them to victory.
"The second half didn't start so well as we turned the ball over a few times and they came down and hit some shots," Lundberg said. "[They] got to the rim to easy and made those and even a few and-one attempts. We just never got into any flow on offense in the second half and we never could string any stops together to get the game closer than 14 at one point.
Porter Peterson (17) led the Panthers in scoring with Kordell Schlaak (13) the only other NRHEG player to score in double figures. Also scoring were Jack Olson (8), Jaxon Beck (4), Ashton Johnson (4), and Daxter Lee 3.
NRHEG will face off against St. James (1-8) on Monday, Feb. 15 before returning to Gopher Conference action on Friday, Feb. 19 against Maple River (8-1, 7-0). Both games are set to begin at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 63, Winona 30
The Huskies (3-6, 3-6 Big 9 Conference) started off hot against the Winhawks (1-8, 1-7) Friday night and never looked back as they soared to their second win in four games.
Owatonna controlled the glass on both ends of the court and forced Winona to turn the ball over frequently, the two major catalysts for their win.
Sarah Kingland led Owatonna is scoring with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds. Lexi Mendenhall contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring for the Huskies were Taylor Schlauderaff (8), Audrey Simon (6), Maggie Newhouse (4), Hillary Haarstad (4), and Lauren Sommers (2).
The Huskies return to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 16 against Albert Lea (1-8, 1-7). Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hayfield 60, NRHEG 50
The Panthers (3-6, 2-5 Gopher Conference) fell in a back-and-forth affair with the Vikings (7-2, 5-1) Friday night.
"Tonight was a game of runs; unfortunately, Hayfield pulled away when we needed to," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We had improved from Blooming Prairie on Tuesday. Looking to get better every day and hopefully playing our best come playoff time."
Sophie Stork led the Panthers with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Sidney Schultz (9), Hallie Schultz (6), Faith Nielsen (5), Erin Jacobson (4), Kendall Johnson (2), and Sarah George (2) also scored.
NRHEG faces off against Blue Earth Area (2-5, 1-3 Big South Conference) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m.