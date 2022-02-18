As the infamous expression goes, “every cloud has a silver lining,” and for the No. 4-seeded Owatonna Huskies, surging past No. 5-seeded Austin 57-16 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals before meeting their demise in the semifinals 50-21 by the hands of No. 1 seeded Northfield on Thursday night in Northfield was all about finding the positives.
Coming into the pair of section duals, the Huskies were already at a slight disadvantage with two key upperclassmen starters in junior 132-pounder Cael Robb and senior 138-pounder Kanin Hable missing from the lineup due to illness.
“We’re not using [Robb and Hable out] as an excuse, instead as a good opportunity for some young guys to step up,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “[Northfield] is tough right where those guys are, so we knew we were going to bring in some youth and they had a pretty decent showing tonight, Northfield is just that good at the middle weights.”
Owatonna possesses a senior-dominated lineup with the likes of Jake Gronli, Rian Grunwald, Michael Bobo, Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy, Andrew Nirk, and Mason Krampitz wrestling in their final section team tournament.
With Robb and Hable sidelined, mixed with youth scattered throughout the starting lineup, the Huskies turned a negative into a positive and let some of the underclassmen that’ll serve as the future foundation of Owatonna wrestling get some valuable mat time on the road in section tournament duals.
To do this, Johnson and company turned to freshmen Ethan Schubert and Jack Sorenson as the two to step up into the starting lineup with Schubert filling Robb’s spot at 132 pounds and Sorenson sliding in at 145 pounds, with Bobo taking the role at 138.
Schubert matched up against Austin freshman Mathias Rodriguez and 54 seconds into his first match in the lineup, Schubert got Rodriguez’s shoulders down and picked up a fall to put Owatonna up 24-3.
A few matches later, Sorenson grinded out a 4-3 decision over Jordan Salinas and helped give the Huskies a 33-3 team point advantage halfway through the dual.
“We have a big, big freshmen class and we’ve been talking about it all week, keeping them motivated because they might not be the starter for individual sections next week, but they are the future,” Johnson said. “We’re stressing the fact that it's going to come a lot sooner than they think. We’re going to be relying on them to step into those roles and there’s some big shoes to fill with graduations and we need them next year. We’re going to have a pretty young team and we’ll need some guys that are seasoned from mat time, not age.”
Against top-seeded Northfield, both got tough draws with Schubert going up against Jackson Barron, who brought a 26-8 record in with him and Sorenson got junior Brody Gorr at 145. Schubert ended up getting pinned in 56 seconds and Sorenson fell in a 6-1 decision.
Outside of those two, plenty of the future core of Huskies wrestling got another go at a section tournament and they saw some positives for the future.
Freshman Lane Karsten got the nod at 113 against Northfield and picked up his first win over the Raiders’ Keith Harner after Rian Grunwald got the nod against Austin and recorded a 3:20 fall over Will Mullenbach.
“We have a lot of rubber matches and we knew we were going to have them anyway with a healthy lineup,” Johnson said. “We got one of them and got Lane Karsten over the hump and that was great. [Harner’s] he’s never beat before and that was great to see. He’s progressed and kept building.”
Eighth grader Trey Hiatt (21-15) racked up a fall in 1:11 at 120 over Austin’s Lincoln Cole, but eventually fell via fall to Northfield’s Logan Williams in the semifinals.
Freshmen Donoven Sorenson at 106 (17-15) and Lucas Smith at 220 (4-14) both picked up forfeited wins against Austin.
Sorenson was seconds away from opening the Northfield dual with a decision win, but a reversal with seconds remaining led Caden Staab to a 5-4 decision win. Smith drew Class AAA No. 8 ranked Mason Pagel, but ultimately fell by fall at 1:41.
All while keeping an eye on the building blocks of the future, Owatonna was still able to rely on some of their instrumental senior pieces of the lineup with its 1-2-combo of Landen Johnson and Jacob Reinardy at 160 and 170, as well as Mason Krampitz at 285.
Landen Johnson and Reinardy rattled off back-to-back pins against Austin with Johnson pinning Garrett Clark at 160 in 1:04 and Reinardy pinning Garrin Wilson at 170 in 3:16. The duo switch positions against the Raiders to identical results.
Reinardy took the mat at 160 and pinned Northfield’s Colin Staab in 14 seconds and Johnson came in at 170 and pinned Ryan Kuyper in 52 seconds.
Krampitz opened his day with a forfeited victory against Austin and sent Owatonna’s team hopes off on a high note against the Raiders by pinning Joseph Schulz in 52 seconds.
The end result isn’t what the Huskies were hoping for, but they took the cards that they were dealt and made the most of the situation.
They won't be attending state as a team, but they still have the chance to hoist up some individual hardware with the Section 1AAA individual tournament coming up to determine individual state qualifiers, as well as seeing Rian Grunwald and Isabelle Townley get a shot at the first ever MSHSL girls state tournament.
“Our goal is to send about seven to state and that’s not guarantees, that’s ‘hey if they keep training the way they’re training, if they put together a great Friday next week, they can be up there,’” Derek Johnson said. “It’s the last ride for a lot of these seniors and we have a big senior class, so I’m excited to see who’s going to step up.”