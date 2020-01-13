WATERVILLE — The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end with a 59-51 loss to W-E-M on Friday night in Gopher Conference action.
Julia Worke and Megan Oswald provided almost all of the offensive punch for the Awesome Blossoms, scoring 19 points apiece and combining for four 3-pointers.
The loss drops Blooming Prairie (10-2 overall, 4-1 Gopher) into a virtual for second place with Medford in the conference standings. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, elevate to sole possession of first place at 6-0.
W-E-M 59, Blooming Prairie 51
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 4, Bobbie Bruns 7, Maya Lembke 2, Julia Worke 19. Megan Oswald 19.