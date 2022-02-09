When the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Medford Tigers matched up Jan. 11 in Medford, the Tigers got the upper hand in a 74-69 win. When NRHEG and Medford faced off Tuesday night in New Richland, the Panthers avenged their loss with a 63-49 win.
The first half was close with NRHEG holding a 27-25 lead, but the second half is where the Panthers were able to run away with it.
“We lost to them early on in the season. It was great to pick up the win tonight. It was a tough battle throughout the game. We were able to open up a 10 point lead and keep it throughout the second half,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson.
Sidney Schultz and Sophie Stork combined for 42 points in the Panthers' 14-point win with Schultz’s team-high 22 points and Stork’s 20 points.
Faith Nielsen added 13 points, Hallie Schultz added six points and Erin Jacobson added two points.
Now sitting at 16-7 overall and 11-3 in conference play, NRHEG closes out its season with three more home games, which starts Friday night when it hosts Blooming Prairie followed by games against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Waseca.
Medford drops to 10-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play and will close out its regular season with five-straight home games starting with Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night.