Game: Owatonna (6-3) travels to Rochester Mayo (8-1), 7 p.m., Saturday with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Last Week: Both teams advanced past the Section 1-5A semifinals with Owatonna beating Northfield 33-7 and Rochester Mayo defeating Rochester Century 49-29.
Last Matchup: Owatonna went on the road and lost to Mayo 58-31 in both teams’ season opener.
1) It’s round two, but with a completely different look. When the Huskies traveled to Rochester in Week 1, they didn’t necessarily get the results that they were hoping for. Quarterback Taylor Bogen had a nice day after going 20-of-32 for 328 yards and four touchdowns, but also throwing two interceptions in the process, per MNFootballHub. This time around, the hosting Spartans can’t game plan around the same quarterback, let alone the same look of the team they faced early in the season.
With a leg injury to Bogen a few weeks in, and senior Grant Achterkirch relegated to just playing defense with a club on his throwing hand due to an injury, the Spartans will get their first look at Huskies’ sophomore Jacob Ginskey, who’s emergence as Owatonna’s starting quarterback over the course of the season has shifted around players on both sides of the ball and allowed for fresher legs.
“We’re quite a different football team,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “Not just with Jacob, but in a lot of positions, and our kids have now settled in and are playing well in the positions that we’ve asked them to play. That’s exciting for being where we are at this time of the year.”
With Ginskey in at quarterback, the Huskies were able to let senior quarterback and linebacker Cael Dowling take over full-time on defense, which allowed senior receiver Nick Williams to take over full time on offense. Williams was one of the pieces that the Spartans had a tough time handling in Week 1, as the senior hauled in nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown.
Along with some mixing and matching on their lines, the current constructed roster is much different from opening day and the Huskies are feeling confident with what they have heading into Saturday night’s Section 1-5A championship game.
2) Balancing out the offense. If there’s been one reliable constant throughout the season, regardless of who’s throwing the ball, it’s been senior receiver Williams, who serves as Owatonna’s top wideout and a go-to safety blanket for the Huskies offense. In the first week against Mayo, he posted his nine catches for 205 yards and a touchdown and the production hasn’t stopped. Most recently against Northfield, Williams caught three of Ginskey’s five completions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
What was missing from the first round against the Spartans was a reliable run game. In the first week, senior tailback Dylan Maas was Owatonna’s leading rusher with a grand total of 14 yards on 13 carries and as a team, the Huskies went negative in rushing yards after finishing with 31 total rushing attempts for negative 3 yards.
Against Northfield, Maas alone had 32 rushing attempts and tallied 154 yards and a touchdown. Ginskey added six rushes for 52 yards and a score, along with five rushes for 38 yards by Conner Grems. Coming off a great day on the ground, mixed with the reliability out wide and through the air, the Huskies offense is ready to get another crack at their conference foe.
“We got two really nice wins, Kasson is a really good team and Northfield is a really solid team too and we got a big win against them,” Nick Williams said. “We’re as confident as we’ve ever been and we think we can win this game.”
3) The first three weeks of the season were a wake up call for the Huskies after two tough outings against Mayo and Mankato West, along with just scraping by Century. In those three weeks, Owatonna’s defense was allowing an average of 38 points per game. In the weeks since that wake up call, the Huskies defense has come into its own and is allowing just over 10 points per game, which is skewed from their 27-0 loss to New Prague where the defense only allowed three touchdowns and two field goals after the Trojans recorded five interceptions, two fumbles, a blocked punt and downing Eli Knutson on the Huskies one yard line after a botched snap on a punt.
Mayo still holds the record for the most points scored against Owatonna this season after erupting for nearly 60 in their first meeting, and a large part of that was thanks to its run game. Noah Smith tallied 21 attempts for 188 yards and four touchdowns. As a team, the Spartans posted 405 offensive yards and five touchdowns. Outside of a 30-6 loss to a powerhouse Mankato West team, Mayo hasn’t scored less than 41 points this season and recorded nearly 50 points against Century in its semifinals game.
It goes without saying that the section championship game will be one of the Owatonna defense’s biggest tests of the season. They’ve shown the ability to silence opposing run games with their most recent outing seeing Northfield’s leading rusher Ian Stanton only going for 22 yards on seven carries.
4) Can they make it six in a row? Heading into Saturday, the Huskies have won five straight section championships and the only one standing in their way of capturing a sixth consecutive section title in a row is Mayo. With the trophies and banners greeting the Huskies on the way to the locker room, they know the storied past of Owatonna football, especially in recent years, with some of the upperclassmen getting to witness a championship culture as they made their first varsity appearances a few years back.
Coach Williams preached to his squad that those trophies and banners are products of buying into the team, but has also made it clear that those were earned by a different group of players that have gone on to other things following their football careers at Owatonna. The challenge has been issued to the current collection of Huskies to step up and make an addition to the trophy case that they’ve earned themselves, which coach Williams has said is completely possible and that the former teams have proven it can be done.
“I don’t really want to say it’d be a let down if we didn’t win, because it’s so hard just to get here, and I don’t think a lot of people understand how hard it is just to get here,” Nick Williams said. “But with all of the success we’ve had in the past, it’s easy to forget how hard it is to get to the section championship.
“But we’re all just trying to make everyone in Owatonna proud and go back to state. That’s our main goal right now.”