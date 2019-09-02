RUSHFORD — Everyone got into the act in Week 1, and Rushford-Peterson paid the price.
Utilizing its deep stable of athletes and building a formidable first half lead, the stacked Blooming Prairie football team raced past the Trojans, 46-0, in a season-opening Mid Southeast crossover game in Rushford.
The Awesome Blossoms out-gained Rushford-Peterson 485 to 125 and surrendered just 39 passing yards. Blooming Prairie forced eight punts and registered 21 first downs, most of which came in the first three quarters.
The Blossoms shifted between a pair of quarterbacks and both picked apart the R-P defense. Senior Kaden Thomas finished 12 for 15 for 171 yards and four touchdowns while Drew Kittelson completed 8 of 11 passes for 102 yards and one TD.
Gabe Hagen caught a team-high eight passes for 82 yards and found the end zone three times while Bradley Simon and Karson Vigeland each added one receiving touchdown.
Tyler Archer busted a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and led B-P with 83 rushing yards. Senior Matthew Pryor added 55 yards and one score.
Vigeland got the scoring started with a 26-yard touchdown reception from Thomas on the Blossoms’ opening possession before Pryor added a 17-yard dash to help make it 13-0 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
Gabe Hagen scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second to help the Blossoms mount a 33-0 lead at halftime.
Jarrett Larson led the B-P defense with seven tackles and one sack while Vigeland picked off one pass.
Blooming Prairie 46, Rushford-Peterson 0
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Vigeland 26 pass from Kaden Thomas (run fail), 8:13
BP—Matthew Pryor 17 run (Carson Brennecke kick), 4:23
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Gabe Hagen 5 pass from Thomas (kick blocked), 10:13
BP—Hagen 14 pass from Hagen (Carson Brennecke kick), 2:10
BP—Bradley Simon 22 pass from Thomas (Carson Brennecke kick), 0:43
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Hagen 5 pass from Drew Kittelson (Carson Brennecke kick), 3:31
FOURTH QUARTER
BP—Tyler Archer 67 run (run fail), 5:46