We have small numbers of golfers, all will play varsity. We will again have small numbers on the boys side, so someone may emerge as a surprise to help us.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Boys:
Overall record: 8-14, regular meets record of 5-13, finished sixth in conference, finished 12th in subsection. Didn’t lose any golfers to graduation.
Girls:
Overall record: 9-6, finished third in the conference, finished ninth in the subsection. Didn’t lose any golfers to graduation.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Course management is a huge part of the game, as well as becoming strong mentally. We need to move from being practice players to tournament players. Making sure they are prepared for whatever weather conditions exist, as well as dealing with situations on the course will be a priority.
We would like to advance our team to section and get an All-Conference selection or two this year. We want them to learn the game so they can enjoy it throughout their life. As always, we want our student-athletes to enjoy the sport and have fun while at the same time representing our school well. In order to best enjoy the game, a good grasp of the rules of golf is necessary. We will be working on the rules and golf etiquette so our golfers will be knowledgeable and welcomed wherever we travel to play.
COMPETITION
United South Central looks to be the main competitor in the Gopher Conference and Waseca stands out as a top competitor in Section 2AA.