Oh, how cruel the irony.
In a blatant and shameless attempt to take advantage of the MSHSL’s somewhat divisive rule that prohibits the use of a shot clock, the fifth-seeded Farmington boys basketball team took the floor following a timeout with exactly 4 minutes left on the clock and was content to drift into a high-stakes game of keep-away against Owatonna’s increasingly aggressive defensive pressure at the top of the key.
The Tigers — who led by six points when they first deployed the overt stall tactic — weren’t trying to fool anyone and would have sapped every second off the clock on a single possession if that’s what it was going to take in order to escape the OHS gymnasium with a victory in the opening round of the Section 1-AAAA tournament.
Farmington, though, either miscalculated or — simply ignored altogether — the dark side of such a strategy that can surface and rob a team of its offensive rhythm and surrender any positive momentum it might have established in forming the multi-possession lead in the first place.
But that’s a gamble the Farmington coaching staff was willing to take, and in the end, it came back to burn them in a big way.
Coupled with a valiant effort from a number of players in the pressure-packed final moments of the second half, fourth-seeded Owatonna ultimately exposed the suddenly apprehensive Tigers and completed a stunning comeback on Tuesday night by finishing the game on a 12-1 scoring rally to preserve a thrilling 74-71 victory.
“We spend a lot of time addressing those type of (late game) situations and a lot of times a team will stop looking at the basket and just try to take time off the clock,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “And that’s a time when you just have to be aggressive and you still make them play under duress. You don’t want to purposely foul but you have to stay aggressive and make them play, and we did that. We are kind of in the mindset that we wouldn’t usually do something like that. We aren’t going to stall with four minutes left because that is what can happen.”
After leaning almost exclusively on their skilled, 6-foot-7 post to generate the majority of their offensive production throughout the game’s first 32 minutes, it was the junior combination of Payton Beyer and Nolan Burmeister that swooped in to saved the Huskies’ season in crunch time.
Beyer scored seven of his 20 points in the game’s high-octane final 2 minutes, 23 seconds — polishing off an old-fashioned three-point play to level the score at 71-71 with 1:39 to go — and rocketed off the ground like a human pogo-stick to snatch what proved to be the game-deciding defensive rebound after the Tigers’ game-tying jumper from the top of the key lipped off the front of the iron, bounced backwards and carmoned off the back of the rim with just 2.8 seconds remaining in the second half.
“I just saw the ball in the air and when I see the ball, I’m going to go get it,” Beyer said roughly 10 minutes after the game. “It’s mine, that’s how I see it.”
Burmeister — who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists — also played a principal role in the Huskies’ comeback story, drilling a 3-pointer with exactly 2:00 on the clock to draw OHS within a single possession at 71-68 prior to slicing through the Tigers' defense and banking in a shot from in close to put his team ahead 73-71 with 27 seconds to go.
“Burmy is a competitor,” Williams said. “He’s so vital to our team because of what he brings defensively and for his ability to do what he did tonight — making big plays at big times.”
Following a Beyer free throw that put the Huskies up 74-71, Farmington heaved a long pass that was handled just in front of mid-court and dribbled into a dangerously-clean look at the basket from beyond the arc on the left wing, but could only watch in agony as the long jumper drifted well short of the rim just before the buzzer sounded.
As heroic as Beyer and Burmeister were in the most critical moments, Owatonna wouldn’t have been in position to pull off the thrilling victory if not for the stellar effort from its leading scorer, Evan Dushek. Fresh off a 26-point, 16-rebound performance in the regular season finale against Northfield last Friday, the sophomore shot a staggering 11-for-13 (84.6%) from the floor while pulling down six rebounds and handing out a team-high four assists.