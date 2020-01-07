Fans in this part of the state are spoiled to be surrounded by so many high-achieving and consistently relevant high school athletic programs.
Rarely, if ever, is there a calendar year that goes by where the three schools situated within Steele County completely bottom-out and don’t find success on the grand stage of the MSHSL state competitions.
From a large-sized institution with a rich sports tradition, to a growing high school within a burgeoning bedroom community, to a Class A school in the center of a rural, tight-knit small town, the county boasts a unique blend of opportunities for athletes of all skill levels.
Some, like Cade King, Syd Kretlow and Gabe Hagen, display enough talent, raw skills and physical makeup to be recruited to by the scholarship level of the NCAA, but most will call it quits after high school, making the memories they form while donning their hometown colors that much more indelible.
The accomplishments of these young athletes over the last year stretch well beyond annual highlights and will undoubtedly live on within the consciousness of generations to come.
The Blooming Prairie football team, for instance, will be reminiscing about their incredible state championship run when each class gets together for their 10, 15, 25 and even 50-year reunions.
The Awesome Blossoms rise to the top of the Class A football mountain is only one of many magical moments that took place over the last calendar year. Throughout this article, you will find a quick breakdown of the top 10 stories of 2018-2019 — in no particular order — as well as a list of honorable mentions moments, accomplishments and stories.
1. Blooming Prairie football
wins Class A state title
Having arduously built the Blooming Prairie football program into a regional football powerhouse, head coach Chad Gimbel had elevated his team into the upper-echelon of Class A, but was winless in three trips to the Class A state semifinals over the previous 10 seasons.
That all changed this fall.
Anchored by a giant and super-skilled senior class, the Awesome Blossoms finished undefeated in the regular season and rolled through the first five rounds of the playoffs, setting up a rematch with the team that eliminated them in 2018, BOLD, in the Class A Prep Bowl.
Buoyed by defensive touchdown from Hagen on the Warriors’ third snap of the game, the Blossoms traded blows with their No. 1-ranked counterpart before pulling away with a huge second half that saw BP roll up three unanswered touchdowns in a 41-15 victory.
The Blossoms finished the season 13-0 and outscored their opponents by an average score of 48-9. It was the football program’s first ever state championship.
2. Gabe Hagen’s touchdown captivates state, makes SportsCenter top 10
There is no better way to describe Hagen’s unbelievable catch than to take a look at how it was articulated in the Owatonna People’s Press:
“On the Blossoms’ first drive of the second half, Hagen…made a touchdown reception in the middle of the third quarter that will be remembered for a long, long time by those both in attendance and watching at home on TV.
The highlight-reel grab — which quickly caught fire on social media shortly after it was made at the 5:44-mark of the third quarter — came on a slightly under-thrown pass from (Kaden) Thomas and with (Gavin) Vosika glued to his body near the left side of the end zone. After the ball bounced off his chest and began falling to the turf, Hagen fell onto his back and reached out with his non-dominant left hand and speared it just before it hit the turf.
Touchdown. Six points. Blossoms lead 27-15.”
The incredible made SportsCenter’s top 10 Plays of the Night the evening of the game, rising all the way to No. 4.
3. Charley Elwood wins Class
A state title at 113 pounds
A season after sneaking up on the Class A lightweight bracket and making it all the way to the 106-pound state championship round before coming up just short, the Medford youngster added a few inches to his frame and bumped up to 113 pounds.
Elwood fastened a great regular season in which he dropped just two matches and entered the state tournament atop the individual bracket for Class A.
Defeating a slew of state-ranked individuals along the way, Elwood earned every victory down the stretch, winning each of his final three matches by decision, polished off by a 4-0 victory over Derek Steele in the championship round.
The eighth-grader became the youngest state champion in school history and the first Medford wrestler to finish atop the podium since Curt Maas in 2012
4. Owatonna gymnastics earns bronze medal at state competition; Lindsay Bangs posts top 5 finish in all-around
Spending most of the season dominating the opposition and winning a number of competitive weekend tournaments, the Huskies captured their fourth consecutive conference and section championships last winter.
At the state meet at the University of Minnesota, Owatonna posted its highest score of the season at 147.575, but it wasn’t enough to overcome state champion Lakeville North (149.35) and second place Stillwater (148.625).
The bronze medal was the third in a row for the Huskies at the state meet. Though on the surface that may appear a tad disappointing — especially since the team spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the state — but when put in proper perspective, the program’s accomplishments cannot be overstated as there are few teams in all of Minnesota that can claim back-to-back-to-back top three finishes at the state meet, for either classification.
During the individual portion, Lindsay Bangs put together one of the finest performances of her career and finished in third place in the all-around. She hit 9.4 or better in all four events and was one of just four gymnasts to score 38 or higher (38.125).
Bangs, who came in fifth in 2018 and fourth in 2017, ended just 0.125 behind second place Rachel Steiner of Lakeville North and exactly 1.0 behind champion Chaney Neu of Champlin Park.
5. Medford volleyball wins section title; finishes third at state
With expectations at an all-time high following the Tigers’ improbable run to the state championship match the previous season, Medford saw its share of ups and down during the 2019 campaign despite finishing the regular season with a 20-8 record.
However, when the postseason commenced, Medford’s experience shined through in a big way.
The Tigers defeated a pair of state-ranked teams in consecutive fashion in the section semifinals and finals (Kenyon-Wanamingo and Mabel-Canton, respectively) and opened the state tournament with a 3-0 shutout of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
Medford’s run, though, came to an abrupt halt in the Class A semifinals against conference nemesis, W-E-M. The Tigers rebounded quickly with a 3-0 shutout of Fosston in the third place match to cap another great season with a 26-9 record.
6. Cade King and Willie VonRuden finish 2nd at state wrestling tournament
It was a busy final day for area wrestlers as three individuals took center stage for the championship finals.
Roughly 30 minutes after teammate Charley Elwood had captured the title at 113 pounds, Medford’s Willie VonRuden took the mat at 145 pounds against defending state champion Kyle Cavanaugh of Caledonia.
VonRuden — who finished third in the state at 138 pounds the previous season — scored first and stretched his lead into the second period.
Cavanaugh eventually leveled the score with back-to-back escapes before VonRuden regained the advantage after being pushed loose early in the third. The Medford junior skipped out of what looked like a sure takedown and maintained his lead until Cavanaugh strung-together a swift 3-point flurry with roughly 30 seconds on the clock to gain the lead for good.
VonRuden eventually wiggled loose, but couldn’t finish down the stretch with Cavanaugh using every ounce of his tightly-packed frame to keep VonRuden from finishing any shots.
7. Owatonna football extends winning streak to 29 games with victory over Rochester Century in section title game
Having elevated to the position as top dog of Class 5A football, the 2019 Huskies survived a few scares, but largely stayed to the script that had been established over the previous six seasons: Roll through the regular season and pick up steam as the playoffs commence — and that’s exactly what Owatonna did.
After coming back to defeat state-ranked Mankato West, 24-20, in Week 6, the Huskies steamrolled their final two regular season opponents by a combined score of 98-7 and kept the momentum alive in the section tournament, blowing out Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Century in consecutive fashion to capture their fourth straight section title and extend their winning streak to 29 games.
During the Huskies’ program-record winning streak, they captured a pair of state championships and defeated three of the four teams that made up the state semifinals this past fall in Elk River, Chaska and St. Thomas Academy during the 2018 state tournament.
Owatonna suffered its first postseason defeat in three years a week later in the opening round of the state tournament against eventual Class 5A runner-up, St. Thomas Academy.
The Huskies will bring a 17-game regular season winning streak into next season.
8. Owatonna wrestling finishes 4-2 at The Clash National Duals; ascends to No. 2 in Class AAA poll
If the first half of the 2018-19 season established anything, it is that the Owatonna wrestling program is alive and well.
With a confluence of youthful up-and-coming talent converging with a core of accomplished veterans to form a wicked and balanced lineup, the Huskies started the season ranked within the state’s top five and slowly crept up the ladder before elevating all the way to No. 2 in Class AAA following a superb performance at The Clash National Duals. in Rochester. OHS finished finished 4-2 at the prestigious event with its only two defeats being decided in the final two bouts.
In a 48-hour span, Owatonna crushed No. 4-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 45-20, took out three of the top programs from Alabama, Iowa and Missouri and stuck with eventual Division 1 champion, Oak Park River Forest of Illinois, 37-34.
At the time, the team had a half dozen individuals ranked within the state’s top 10 individual poll and appeared poised to engineer a deep postseason run. However, a well-documented off-the-mat incident combined with a serious injury to Isaiah Noeldner prevented that from happening as the depleted the Huskies lost to Northfield 36-22 in the section championship round.
Despite the disappointing finish, the program made a statement last winter and re-established the fact that it can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in the state of Minnesota and beyond.
9. Medford girls basketball ends regular season unbeaten
The Tigers’ upward trajectory over the previous two seasons that saw the program jump from six wins in 2016-17 to 18 wins in 2017-18 reached a crescendo last winter when Medford ran the table in the regular season and finished with a sparking 23-0 record.
Along the way, the team captured the Gopher Conference championship, swept 20-win W-E-M in a pair of regular season meetings and earned its first No. 1 sectional seed in program history.
The Tigers started the postseason with a win over NRHEG — their third of the season over the Panthers — but were upset by No. 4 St. Peter 46-33 in the second round of the Section 2-AA tournament.
10. Keenan Young finishes 2nd
at state in 300-meter hurdles
Blossoming into one of the top hurdlers in the state seemingly overnight, Owatonna’s Keenan Young went from barely finishing in the top five at the section meet to the second position on the podium at the Class AA competition.
A day after winning his heat and posting the third-fastest overall time during the preliminary round with a 38.84, Young made his move around the corner and established a small lead with roughly 100 meters to go in the championship race. He maintained the advantage until the final jump until the top of his foot clipped the hurdle and allowed Mounds View’s Josh Sampson to break past him for the win.
Young finished with a season-best 38.51 and will enter the spring of 2020 as the unquestioned favorite in the event as he was the only non-senior to finish within the top three last season.