Based on how things started, it looked as though Owatonna was going to cruise past Red Wing on Friday night.
The Huskies had the Wingers back-pedaling out of the gates, scored just 55 seconds after the opening whistle and pounded four shots-on-goal within the game’s opening five minutes. In fact, had it not been for a rare misfire from Ezra Oien, OHS would have led by two goals with more than 36 minutes still glowing on the clock before intermission.
But just when it looked like things were about to get ugly, Red Wing smashed a shot to the back of the net to level the score at the 32:18-mark and refused to make things easy for the Huskies over the next 71 minutes.
“We knew we weren’t playing to our full potential first half,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said. “But Red Wing also surprised us a bit with their talent up front.”
In the end, Owatonna never trailed and escaped with a well-earned 4-1 victory in Big Nine Conference action, but if not for a few key defensive plays in both halves, things could have turned out much differently.
“Second half we were significantly calmer on the ball and were able to win more balls out of the air,” Gendron said. “We used our speed on the outside midfield unit to break down their defense. Red Wing had a few close chances.”
Anna Herzog led the Huskies with two goals, both of which came in the game’s first 10 minutes. The senior midfielder got the scoring started when she buried a shot from a great angle on the right side at the 39:05-mark on an assist from Ari Shornock.
After the Wingers tied the score 1-1 in the seventh minute, Herzog netted the game-deciding goal when she smashed a rebound past the Wingers' goalie with 30:09 remaining before intermission.
From there, tempo see-sawed back and forth between both sides of the field and neither team dominated possession for any significant portion prior to intermission. Red Wing, though, nearly provided the equalizer in the 31st minute when it fired a shot that appeared destined for the right corner of the net before Libby Janka came out of nowhere and cleared the ball in a flash of blue and white.
Long before Oien and Hillary Haarstad scored consecutive goals in a five-minute stretch late in the second half, Red Wing (4-5-2) nearly knotted things up just seven minutes into the stanza when OHS goalkeeper Greta Korbel pinned the ball to the grass a mere inch in front of the line after she tracked it down from behind with 32 minutes on the clock.
Oien gave the Huskies a 3-1 lead in the 32nd minute before Haarstad put the finishing touches on the final score by converting in the 37th minute.
“After Ezra scored everyone was able to breathe a little better,” Gendron said.
The Huskies (6-2-1) stand in fourth place heading into Tuesday’s regular season-finale against Rochester Mayo (5-2-3), but can secure their second straight top three finish in the final conference standings with a win against the Spartans.
Last year, Owatonna shared the league title with Rochester Century and Mankato West. If the Panthers (7-0-3) and Mankato West (6-0-4) have combined for seven ties, but are the only two remaining Big Nine teams without a loss heading into the final slate of games this week.