The Owatonna girls hockey team maintained its position atop the Big Nine Conference standings and notched a key early-season victory over Mankato East on Saturday night at the Four Seasons Centre.
Attacking the Cougars with a multitude of capable weapons and scoring at least one goal in each period, the Huskies cruised to a 5-0 decision and earned another two points in the league standings. As of Monday night, Owatonna is tied with Faribault in first place with 10 points. The Falcons, though, lost to Northfield on Nov. 21 in a game that handed the Raiders four points in the conference standings.
Northfield — which plays OHS twice during the regular season — is undefeated at 4-0-0 with only two of its wins coming against Big Nine opponents.
On Saturday, Owatonna out-shot Mankato East, 41-13, and earned its second shutout of the season.
Ezra Oien tallied the game-deciding goal at the 8:13-mark of the opening period as Chloe Schmidt and Syd Hunst were both credited with assists.
The four remaining goals came off the sticks of four different players as Molly Achterkirch and Anna Herzog rang the ball in a five-minute span late in the second period before Olivia Herzog and Abby Vetsch rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece in the third.
Hunst paced the Huskies with two points on two assists as 11 different OHS players collected at least one goal or one assist.
Asia Buryska earned the shutout between the pipes.
OHS was 1-for-3 on the power play and peppered 32 total shots in the second and third periods combined.
Owatonna (4-0-0) — which has out-scored its first four opponents by an average margin of roughly 7-1 per game — is about to test the strength of its undefeated start as three of its next four games are against teams with a combined .681 winning percentage, starting with consecutive nonconference outings against Dodge County (3-2-0) on Saturday and Lakeville South (4-1-0) on Thursday, Dec 5.
Fortunately for the Huskies, each of their next four games are at home as part of a seven-game stretch over a three-week span that features six contests at the Four Seasons Centre.
OWATONNA 5, MANKATO EAST 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Ezra Oien (Chloe Schmidt, Syd Hunst), 8:13
SECOND PERIOD
O—Molly Achterkirch (Madelyn Simon), 10:35
O—Anna Herzog (Lillian Hunst), 15:06
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Calbey Podein), 3:00
O—Abby Vetsch (Hunst, Grace Wolfe), 11:21, PP
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (13 saves)