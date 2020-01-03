AUSTIN — Despite Sarah Kingland’s career-night, the Owatonna girls basketball team was unable to overcome a big first half by Austin and dropped a Big Nine Conference game on the road, 79-57, on Thursday night.
The Packers — who shot 50% for the game — raced out to a 48-20 lead at the break before the Huskies found their footing in the second half, ending the game by out-scoring Austin 37-31 in the final 18 minutes.
Owatonna shot a season-best 48% overall and finished a strong 12-for-16 from the free throw line, but simply couldn’t overcome the Packers’ hot start.
Kingland led Owatonna with 25 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Sara Anderson added 10 points and ended a perfect 6-for-6 from the stripe.
“They could not stop her,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “We came out strong in the second half and played solid defense. Austin penetrated really well in the first half and found their open players. I was proud of how hard our girls played and came together.”
The loss drops the Huskies to 2-9 overall and 2-6 against conference opponents. Austin, meanwhile, extends its winning streak to five consecutive games and keeps them alone in second place in the league standings.
Austin 79, Owatonna 57
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 25, Sara Anderson 10, Holly Buytaert 6, Maggie Newhouse 4, Alivia Schuster 4, Lexi Mendenhall 3, Audrey Simon 3, Ari Shornock 2.