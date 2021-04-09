Owatonna boys track and field coach Kevin Stelter has a good problem on his hands.
In a spring sports season where many coaches around the state of Minnesota have seen their overall numbers decline, Stelter has seen quite the opposite. In all, 87 boys in the ninth through 12th grades tried out for the track team this season, with only 12 of them being seniors. Trying to determine who will participate in events at both the junior varsity and varsity levels has been a pleasantly daunting task for Stelter and his coaching staff over the last week.
"We're trying to get numbers on kids and see who can do what, because basically it's a junior high program that's coming up now in our ninth and 10th graders," Stelter said. "And there's some really good talent there. We've been working hard and getting numbers on kids, times and distances and little things like that. We feel pretty good about where we're at this early in the season."
The Huskies will be led by senior captains Zach Stransky, Jack Titchenal, Evan Buck and Nate Smith, all of whom have previous varsity experience. While many of the remaining varsity spots are up for grabs, Stelter's biggest challenge is not filling out his varsity rotation, but rather finding competitions for the kids who are ultimately placed on the junior varsity team.
In a normal season, Stelter likes to have his junior varsity squad — as well as the varsity for a meet or two — compete frequently up in the Twin Cities against some of the state's best competition. This not only helps his athlete's develop, but also allows them to get a sense for what elite-level competition looks like.
"Now, nobody wants to have any meets outside of their conference — or very few do — so my biggest dilemma is, because we're limited with the number of athletes we can have at any particular meet, I'm struggling to find out what I can do for these [junior varsity athletes] to still get them good competition at a level that's appropriate for them," Stelter said.
Each track meet will be limited to 250 athletes and coaches this season, making it difficult for everyone to see action when the roster is 87 people deep. Stelter understands how unappealing it is for athletes to only practice and see limited amounts of live competition, however, he fears that many of this athletes — particularly at the junior varsity level — may only be able to run in four or five meets this spring, at most.
However, for now that remains out of his and his team's control. What is in their control is the effort they put into preparing for the season. Stelter will play with and tweak his lineups as the season progresses, installing and uninstalling strategies as appropriate.
"Early on, we'll try to put together lineups that we think are going to be strong...but often times we don't have our true strongest lineup put together until about a meet or two before the conference meet."
The Huskies open their season on April 13 with a meet in Faribault.
ROSTER
Evan Buck, senior
Nicholas Cummins, senior
Cole Earles, senior
Michael Haberman, senior
James Henriksen, senior
Ethan Hunt, senior
Nathan Smith, senior
Zacharia Stransky, senior
Jack Titchenal, senior
Alex Ulrich, senior
Riley Voracek, senior
Mahamed Aden, junior
Avery Cord, junior
Tyrel Creger, junior
Seth Delbridge, junior
Gavin Dewitz, junior
Brenden Drever, junior
YJ Eveillard, junior
Connor Ginskey, junior
Ryley Glassmaker, junior
Ryan Gregory, junior
Avery Hartman, junior
Ethan Hoffman, junior
Alec Jarvis, junior
Noah Kubicek, junior
Omar Muktar, junior
Isaac Peterson, junior
Jacob Reinardy, junior
Keaton Sevenack, junior
Jacob Seykora, junior
Eli Spurgeon, junior
Reid Stauffer, junior
Tanner Stendel, junior
Kaven Torabpour, junior
Izaya Vazquez, junior
Lane Wagner, junior
Luke Wottreng, junior
Mason Zirngible, junior
Max Zirngible, junior
Sharrif Abdullahi, sophomore
Alfons Cantu, sophomore
Aidan Charles, sophomore
Mikah Elstad, sophomore
Jeremy Fernandez Lozada, sophomore
Justin Gleason, sophomore
Trevor Hiatt, sophomore
Carter Johnson, sophomore
Jason Klecker, sophomore
Owen Korbel, sophomore
Jonathan Laduke, sophomore
Chase Martin, sophomore
Isaac Miller, sophomore
Dezmond Nichols, sophomore
Abraham Ochalla, sophomore
Ryan Peterson, sophomore
Cole Piepho, sophomore
Trever Schirmer, sophomore
David Smith, sophomore
Joshua Sterling, sophomore
Ty Svenby, sophomore
Peter Swehla, sophomore
Trey Ulrich, sophomore
Phong Vo, sophomore
Noah Wellnitz, sophomore
Nolan Church, freshman
Jack Cocchiarella, freshman
Andres Contreras, freshman
Leroy Delarosa, freshman
Oran Dowling, freshman
Caleb Fast, freshman
Henry Fox, freshman
Jacob Ginskey, freshman
Garrett Karsten, freshman
Rielly Kleeberger, freshman
Nolan Kubat, freshman
Keanan Larson, freshman
Grant Lower, freshman
Hyan Ortiz, freshman
Ethan Peterson, freshman
Joseph Pirkl, freshman
Montrel Powell, freshman
Nathaniel Ranslow, freshman
Trey Seykora, freshman
Brennan Sletten, freshman
Torrin Smith, freshman
Bo Stanford, freshman
SCHEDULE
April 13 — at Faribault
April 20 — Red Wing, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo
April 28 — at Northfield
April 29 — at Rochester Mayo
May 4 — at Albert Lea
April 6 — at Lakeville South
May 11 — at Rochester Century
May 18 — at Mankato West
May 27 — Big 9 Meet at Rochester John Marshall