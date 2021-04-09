Jack Titchenal

Owatonna’s Jack Titchenal, left, leaps over a hurdle during the 110-meter race at the annual Big Nine Conference competition at the OHS track and field in 2019. Titchenal finished third with a 16.01. (File/southernminn.com)

Owatonna boys track and field coach Kevin Stelter has a good problem on his hands.

In a spring sports season where many coaches around the state of Minnesota have seen their overall numbers decline, Stelter has seen quite the opposite. In all, 87 boys in the ninth through 12th grades tried out for the track team this season, with only 12 of them being seniors. Trying to determine who will participate in events at both the junior varsity and varsity levels has been a pleasantly daunting task for Stelter and his coaching staff over the last week.

"We're trying to get numbers on kids and see who can do what, because basically it's a junior high program that's coming up now in our ninth and 10th graders," Stelter said. "And there's some really good talent there. We've been working hard and getting numbers on kids, times and distances and little things like that. We feel pretty good about where we're at this early in the season."

The Huskies will be led by senior captains Zach Stransky, Jack Titchenal, Evan Buck and Nate Smith, all of whom have previous varsity experience. While many of the remaining varsity spots are up for grabs, Stelter's biggest challenge is not filling out his varsity rotation, but rather finding competitions for the kids who are ultimately placed on the junior varsity team.

In a normal season, Stelter likes to have his junior varsity squad — as well as the varsity for a meet or two — compete frequently up in the Twin Cities against some of the state's best competition. This not only helps his athlete's develop, but also allows them to get a sense for what elite-level competition looks like.

"Now, nobody wants to have any meets outside of their conference — or very few do — so my biggest dilemma is, because we're limited with the number of athletes we can have at any particular meet, I'm struggling to find out what I can do for these [junior varsity athletes] to still get them good competition at a level that's appropriate for them," Stelter said.

Each track meet will be limited to 250 athletes and coaches this season, making it difficult for everyone to see action when the roster is 87 people deep. Stelter understands how unappealing it is for athletes to only practice and see limited amounts of live competition, however, he fears that many of this athletes — particularly at the junior varsity level — may only be able to run in four or five meets this spring, at most. 

However, for now that remains out of his and his team's control. What is in their control is the effort they put into preparing for the season. Stelter will play with and tweak his lineups as the season progresses, installing and uninstalling strategies as appropriate.

"Early on, we'll try to put together lineups that we think are going to be strong...but often times we don't have our true strongest lineup put together until about a meet or two before the conference meet." 

The Huskies open their season on April 13 with a meet in Faribault.

ROSTER

Evan Buck, senior

Nicholas Cummins, senior

Cole Earles, senior

Michael Haberman, senior

James Henriksen, senior

Ethan Hunt, senior

Nathan Smith, senior

Zacharia Stransky, senior

Jack Titchenal, senior

Alex Ulrich, senior

Riley Voracek, senior

Mahamed Aden, junior

Avery Cord, junior

Tyrel Creger, junior

Seth Delbridge, junior

Gavin Dewitz, junior

Brenden Drever, junior

YJ Eveillard, junior

Connor Ginskey, junior

Ryley Glassmaker, junior

Ryan Gregory, junior

Avery Hartman, junior

Ethan Hoffman, junior

Alec Jarvis, junior

Noah Kubicek, junior

Omar Muktar, junior

Isaac Peterson, junior

Jacob Reinardy, junior

Keaton Sevenack, junior

Jacob Seykora, junior

Eli Spurgeon, junior

Reid Stauffer, junior

Tanner Stendel, junior

Kaven Torabpour, junior

Izaya Vazquez, junior

Lane Wagner, junior

Luke Wottreng, junior

Mason Zirngible, junior

Max Zirngible, junior

Sharrif Abdullahi, sophomore

Alfons Cantu, sophomore

Aidan Charles, sophomore

Mikah Elstad, sophomore

Jeremy Fernandez Lozada, sophomore

Justin Gleason, sophomore

Trevor Hiatt, sophomore

Carter Johnson, sophomore

Jason Klecker, sophomore

Owen Korbel, sophomore

Jonathan Laduke, sophomore

Chase Martin, sophomore

Isaac Miller, sophomore

Dezmond Nichols, sophomore

Abraham Ochalla, sophomore

Ryan Peterson, sophomore

Cole Piepho, sophomore

Trever Schirmer, sophomore

David Smith, sophomore

Joshua Sterling, sophomore

Ty Svenby, sophomore

Peter Swehla, sophomore

Trey Ulrich, sophomore

Phong Vo, sophomore

Noah Wellnitz, sophomore

Nolan Church, freshman

Jack Cocchiarella, freshman

Andres Contreras, freshman

Leroy Delarosa, freshman

Oran Dowling, freshman

Caleb Fast, freshman

Henry Fox, freshman

Jacob Ginskey, freshman

Garrett Karsten, freshman

Rielly Kleeberger, freshman

Nolan Kubat, freshman

Keanan Larson, freshman

Grant Lower, freshman

Hyan Ortiz, freshman

Ethan Peterson, freshman

Joseph Pirkl, freshman

Montrel Powell, freshman

Nathaniel Ranslow, freshman

Trey Seykora, freshman

Brennan Sletten, freshman

Torrin Smith, freshman

Bo Stanford, freshman

SCHEDULE

April 13 — at Faribault

April 20 — Red Wing, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo

April 28 — at Northfield

April 29 — at Rochester Mayo

May 4 — at Albert Lea

April 6 — at Lakeville South

May 11 — at Rochester Century

May 18 — at Mankato West

May 27 — Big 9 Meet at Rochester John Marshall

