The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms looked to bounce back into the win column at home Tuesday night, but ultimately fell 77-41 to the visiting Randolph Rockets.
The Blossoms had a tough time stopping the Rockets offense with 10 different players recording points for Randolph.
They trailed Randolph 48-19 heading into halftime and were outscored 29-22 in the second half.
On Blooming Prairie’s end, senior forward Drew Kittelson led the way with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Fellow senior Colin Jordison tied him in scoring with 13 points of his own.
Zach Hein added five points, Brady Kittelson and Cooper Cooke added four points and Payton Fristedt added two points.
The Blossoms close the week out by going on the road against Bethlehem Academy before hosting back-to-back home against against Triton and Grand Meadow the following week.